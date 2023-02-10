Irish weather: Dry weekend ahead with ‘above average temperatures’ forecast

Met Éireann said there will be very little rainfall this weekend and early next week, with “above average” temperatures.

It will be cloudy this morning and misty in places with some patches of rain or drizzle.

It will become largely dry today with occasional sunny spells developing and highest temperatures of 10C to 12C.

There will be good dry spells tonight with just patches of light rain or drizzle and a light southwest breeze.

It will be rather cloudy with some clear breaks, but mist and fog may also develop.

Lowest temperatures will drop to between 4C and 7C, and it may be colder under clear skies.

The forecaster said Saturday morning will be rather dull with low cloud and some spots of drizzle.

It will brighten up during the day, but there will be still be some outbreaks of light rain or drizzle. Highest temperatures will range from 9C to 11C.

Saturday night will be cloudy with largely dry conditions apart from spots of light rain or drizzle.

There will be some mist and hill fog also, with lowest temperatures of 4C to 7C.

Met Éireann said there will be a cloudy start on Sunday morning with some drizzle in places. It will become mainly dry during the afternoon with cloud lifting and some late sunshine developing. Afternoon highs will reach 9C or 11C.

It will be mainly dry under broken cloud on Sunday night, but some patchy drizzle is likely, with temperatures dipping to between 2C and 5C.

There forecaster said Monday will be dry with a mix of cloud and sunny spells for most parts, however, cloudier conditions with a little drizzle may affect eastern and southern counties. Highest temperatures on Monday will range from 8C to 11C.

“Tuesday is looking likely to stay dry for many areas with bright spells, although there is some uncertainty and there may be some rain in western and southern counties. Afternoon highs of 10C to 13C, although a little cooler along the east coast with moderate to fresh southeasterly winds,” Met Éireann said.

“Rain is expected to move in from the Atlantic on Wednesday, with colder conditions following for Wednesday night.”