Irish weather: Dry today but ‘changeable weather’ expected later next week

Met Éireann said dry weather will continue over today and tomorrow but conditions will gradually turn more unsettled as we approach the middle of the week with some outbreaks of rain or showers.

It will be generally dry today, but it will stay largely cloudy with limited bright spells and highest temperatures of 8C to 11C.

The dry weather will continue tonight with lowest temperatures of 3C and 7C.

The forecaster said tomorrow will start off cloudy, but brighter conditions will develop in many areas by the afternoon. Most parts of the country will stay dry throughout the day with just one or two showers pushing in to the southwest later in the evening. Highest temperatures will range from 9C to 12C.

There will be scattered showers, most frequent in southern and western coastal areas on Monday night with minimum temperatures of 5C to 9C degrees, coolest under clearer conditions in the northeast.

Met Éireann said Tuesday will be cloudy with a few scattered showers during the morning and afternoon. It will turn drier in the evening with some late sunny spells developing and highest temperatures of 11C to 13C.

Tuesday night will be mostly dry to start, but outbreaks of rain will gradually push in from the west, extending across the country by morning. Lowest temperatures of 5C to 8C are expected.

The forecaster said there will be further outbreaks of rain throughout Wednesday. There will be some drier intervals during the morning and afternoon, but the rain will become widespread later in the evening. Highest temperatures will range from 9C to 11C.

“Conditions are expected to remain quite changeable for the rest of the week,” Met Éireann said.