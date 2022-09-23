Met Éireann said there will be a cool but mostly dry start to today with bright spells of “autumn sunshine” as mist or fog clears.

While it will be mostly dry, scattered showers will move down across the country through the course of the day, some turning heavy across east and southeast counties later. It will feel “fresh” with highest temperatures of 14C to 17C.

Tonight will be dry and clear, with light showers. It will be cold with lowest temperatures of 3C to 7C, while some mist or shallow fog patches will set in later.

Met Éireann said well scattered showers will develop tomorrow, but for the main it will be a dry day with sunny spells, and highest temperatures of 14C to 16C.

Saturday night will be mostly dry with increasing cloud feeding in scattered showers to northern and western coasts by morning, with lowest temperatures of 3C to 8C.

Met Éireann said Sunday will be a cloudier day with well scattered showers and highest temperatures of 13C to 16C.

It will turn breezy later in the day with moderate to fresh westerly winds developing, accompanied by spells of rain during Sunday evening or early Sunday night. Overnight lows of 8C to 11C are expected.

Met Éireann said Monday will be windy with scattered blustery showers, some sunny spells and highest temperatures of 11C to 16C.

Tuesday will be generally dry with sunny spells, however, some rain will likely arrive in the southwest later with a few showers along northern coasts too. It will be a cool day with highest temperatures of 11C to 16C.

“Temperatures remaining a little lower than the seasonal norm with mixed or unsettled weather following later in the week,” Met Éireann said.