Irish weather: Cool and breezy today with sunny spells and scattered showers

Met Éireann said today will be cool and breezy with sunny spells.

There will be scattered showers in north Connacht and Ulster, while all other areas will be mainly dry. Highest temperatures today will range from 8C to 10C and it will feel colder in fresh and gusty westerly winds.

There will be clear spells and showers tonight, mainly affecting the north and west. The showers will merge into longer spells of rain, with a chance of hail also. Lowest temperatures will drop back to between 3C and 7C.

The forecaster said it will be breezy at first tomorrow, with showers or longer spells of rain over the northern half of the country through the morning, while it will be mainly dry elsewhere with sunny spells. The showers and winds will steadily ease through the day, with highest temperatures ranging from 7C to 9C.

It will be cloudy on Wednesday night with light rain and drizzle mainly affecting western and northern coastal counties. Lowest temperatures of 5C to 7C are expected.

It will be cloudy at first on Thursday morning with just occasional bright or sunny spells. Met Éireann said rain and drizzle in the west will become isolated from later in the afternoon with sunny spells developing. Highest temperatures will reach 10C or 11C.

It will be largely dry overnight on Thursday with isolated patches of light rain and drizzle and lowest temperatures of 5C to 9C.

The forecaster said it will be rather cloudy again on Friday with patches of light rain and drizzle. The sun will break through occasionally, with highest temperatures reaching 11C or 12C.

“After a dry start a spell of rain is expected on Saturday, moving from north to south across the country it will introduce a colder northwesterly wind in its wake. Temperatures in the daytime of 9C or 10C over Ulster and Connacht and 11C or 12C for Munster and Leinster, will give way to sub-zero temperatures Saturday night,” Met Éireann said.

“Current indications suggest that although Sunday is expected to be a cold day, the cold snap won't last too long with the higher temperatures back again by Monday.”