Irish weather: Conditions to take a turn tonight as ‘squally downpours’ forecast

Today will be mostly dry apart from isolated light showers, however the weather is set to take a turn for the worse tonight.

Met Éireann said there will be “long spells of autumn sunshine and just a partial build-up of cloud” during the afternoon. After a chilly start today, afternoon temperatures will range from around 14C to 17C.

It will be dry at first early tonight, but cloud will thicken from the west and rain will spread to Atlantic coastal counties before midnight. The rain will sweep eastwards across the country overnight, turning heavy and persistent with the possibility of localised flooding. The rain will be accompanied by strengthening southerly winds with gales developing on coasts. Lowest temperatures will range from 6C to 10C.

The forecaster said it will be wet and windy on Friday morning with outbreaks of rain along with some “squally downpours”. The rain will clear eastwards into the Irish Sea in the afternoon, with sunny spells and showers following from the west. Maximum temperatures of 13C to 17C are expected.

Friday night will be breezy, with clear spells and widespread showers. Some heavy showers and thunder will develop in Atlantic coastal counties. Minimum temperatures will range from 9C to 12C.

Met Éireann said Saturday will be a bright day, with a mix of sunshine and showers. However, it will be cloudier in southern coastal counties with the possibility of some rain for a time towards the evening. Highest temperatures of 13C to 16C are forecast.

On Saturday night, any rain in southern coastal areas will clear to leave much of the country dry apart from a few showers in the north. Minimum temperatures will range from 6C to 10C.

The forecaster said Sunday is set to be a “predominantly dry day”, with sunny spells and just isolated showers. Top temperatures of 13C to 16C are expected.

Sunday night will be mainly dry, with some clear spells and lowest temperatures of 6C to 10C.

It will be mostly cloudy on Monday morning, with scattered outbreaks of rain or drizzle. By afternoon, more persistent rain will develop across the west and north of the country, with highest temperatures of 13C to 17C.

"It looks set to be damp and breezy on Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies and outbreaks of rain or drizzle. Very mild and humid with highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees in fresh and gusty southerly winds,” Met Éireann said.