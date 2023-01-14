Irish weather: Cold weather advisory issued with Artic airflow bringing ‘hail, sleet, and icy stretches’

Temperatures are set to plummet this weekend as an artic airflow establishes itself across the country, with hail, sleet and icy stretches expected.

Met Éireann has issued a cold weather advisory which continues until Thursday afternoon.

“Turning cold across the country between Sunday evening and Thursday morning as an Arctic airflow becomes established, bringing sharp to severe frosts and icy stretches on roads and footpaths. Some showers of hail, sleet and snow are expected with the potential for freezing fog. Further updates to the advisory and warnings are expected in the coming days,” Met Éireann said.

A Status Yellow wind warning is also in place for Co Donegal from midday today until 10pm, with “very strong and gusty” forecast along coasts and on high ground.

Met Éireann said today will be cold with scattered showers and some sunny spells. It will turn windy this afternoon and evening. Showers will be most widespread this afternoon. “Isolated hail and lightning” are possible, with “some falls of sleet” later in the day. Afternoon temperatures will range from 4C to 7C.

It will stay windy at first tonight with westerly winds largely easing overnight. There will be a mix of showers and clear spells. It will be cloudier in Ulster with a band of heavier rain moving down overnight. Sleet is expected in places too, with snow possible over mountains. There is also a chance of local hail or lightning, while some frost is likely with temperatures falling back to between 0C and 3C.

Sunday will bring a good deal of cloud with some bright or sunny periods. The forecaster said there will be further showers, prolonged in some areas, with a chance of hail too. Showers will turn increasingly wintry in the north through the evening. Highest temperatures tomorrow will reach 4C to 7C.

On Sunday night showers will mostly become confined to northern counties with clearer weather developing elsewhere. Some falls of sleet are likely, and falls of snow are expected later in the night in the north of the country. Widespread frost will form with ice on untreated surfaces. Lowest temperatures will fall to between -3 and -1. Pockets of freezing fog will also form in light winds.

Met Éireann said frost or ice will linger in some parts during Monday. There will be sunny spells with wintry showers, some of hail, feeding onto northern facing coasts and also into the southwest. It will turn cloudier later with showers possibly becoming more widespread. Afternoon temperatures will range from 2C to 6C degrees, coldest in the north.

There will be widespread sharp frost on Monday night, with temperatures falling to -3C or -4C, possibly colder locally. Clear spells and scattered wintry showers are expected, while some freezing fog will likely form too.

The forecaster said Tuesday will be cold with frost or ice. Afternoon temperatures of just 1C to 3C are expected. It will be a mostly bright day, with showers continuing to feeding into Atlantic and northern areas. Lowest temperatures on Tuesday night will fall to between 0C and -3C.

Wednesday will see sunny spells with scattered wintry showers. Highest temperatures will range from 3C to 6C degrees but it will feel cold in a brisk northerly wind. Temperatures will likely fall below zero again on Wednesday night.

“Turning much milder on Thursday with a spell of rain and fresh southwest winds moving in from the Atlantic. Staying mild and changeable for the rest of the week,” Met Éireann said,