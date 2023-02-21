Met Éireann said showers of rain will spread across the country this afternoon, while a cold snap will move in from tonight.

This morning will be mostly cloudy with patches of drizzle, mist and fog.

Rain will develop in to the west early this afternoon and will move across the country, but it will not reach the east until late evening. Highest temperatures today will range from 9C to 12C.

It will be wet and breezy early tonight with moderate to fresh southerly winds.

The rain will clear eastwards overnight and will be followed by clear spells and scattered showers, some heavy with possible hail. It will become colder too, with minimum temperatures of -1C to 3C.

The forecaster said Wednesday will be cold with sunshine and scattered blustery showers.

Some of the showers will be heavy, with hail and thunder possible, and some may turn wintry over hills. Afternoon temperatures of 5C to 9C are expected and it will feel colder due to a brisk northwesterly wind.

The showers will become isolated early on Wednesday night, leaving mostly dry and clear conditions. Cloud will increase in the northwest towards morning though, bringing in a few more showers. It will be cold with frost and possibly ice, as temperatures drop to between -1C and 3C.

Met Éireann said Thursday morning will be mostly dry with sunny spells. It will become cloudier through the day and a few light showers will develop, with highest temperatures of 7C to 10C.

Thursday night will be partly cloudy with isolated light showers, and lowest temperatures of 1C to 6C.

The forecaster said Friday will be mostly cloudy and dry, with just patches of light rain near northern coasts. Highest temperatures will range from 8C to 10C.

Friday night will be dry with clear spells developing overnight and lowest temperatures of 0C to 4C.

Meanwhile, Met Éireann said this weekend will be dry with light winds, sunshine at times and highest temperatures of 7C to 10C. The nights will be cold with widespread frost likely.