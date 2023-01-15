Met Éireann has warned of icy stretches in parts of the country this morning. Photo: Damien Storan

Met Éireann said today will be cold and wet with icy patches and falls of sleet in Ulster.

The forecaster has issued a winter weather advisory which is active until Thursday afternoon.

"Turning cold across the country between Sunday evening and Thursday morning as an Arctic airflow becomes established, bringing sharp to severe frosts and icy stretches on roads and footpaths. Some showers of hail, sleet and snow are expected with the potential for freezing fog. Further updates to the advisory and warnings are expected in the coming days,” Met Éireann said.

Today will be quite cloudy with occasional sunny periods and a few icy patches in parts at first. There will be showers or outbreaks of rain at times, and possibly some sleet over Ulster later in the day. Highest temperatures will range from 4C to 7C.

Patches of rain, sleet and hill snow will clear Ulster by early tonight. Wintry showers will mostly affect northern fringes and parts of the west and southwest overnight where some falls of sleet or snow are likely. Clearer weather will develop elsewhere and a widespread frost will form with ice on untreated surfaces. Lowest temperatures will fall back to between 0C and -4C. Pockets of freezing fog will also form in very light winds.

Tomorrow, frost, fog or ice will linger in some parts during the day. There will be sunny spells with wintry showers of hail, sleet and snow feeding onto northern coasts, and also into the west and southwest. There will be a lot of dry weather elsewhere, with temperatures of 1C to 5C.

There will be a widespread sharp frost with temperatures falling to between 0C and -5C on Monday night. There will be a mix of clear spells and scattered wintry showers, with outbreaks of sleet and snow in parts of the west and south too. Some freezing fog will likely form in light winds.

Tuesday will be cold with lying frost or ice. There will be some sleet or snow showers in places and bright spells. Afternoon temperatures will reach just 1C to 4C.

Lowest temperatures of -2C to -6C are expected on Tuesday night with further sleet and snow showers and a sharp to severe frost with icy stretches and lying snow in parts.

Wednesday will see sunny spells with scattered wintry showers, mainly in the west and north. Highest temperatures of 3C to 6C degrees are forecast but it will feel colder due to a brisk northerly wind. Temperatures will likely fall below zero again on Wednesday night.

It will turn much milder on Thursday with a spell of rain. The rain will be preceded by some sleet and hill snow for a time in the north and east.

Friday looks like it will be fairly dry and bright with temperatures of 5C to 10C degrees, coldest in the northeast.

Early indications are that next weekend will be mild and changeable with temperatures of 8C to 10C.