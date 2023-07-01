Irish weather: Cloudy today with sunny spells this afternoon and highs of 15C to 20C

Weather will start off cloudy today with sunny spells later on

Met Éireann said this morning will be cloudy for most parts but sunnier spells are forecast this afternoon.

There will be scattered showers throughout the day, mainly over the northern half of the country, while it will be drier further south. Highest temperatures today will range from 15C to 20C and it will be quite breezy.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a few scattered showers continuing, mainly over the northern half of the country. Lowest temperatures will generally range from 9C to 13C

The forecaster said there will be scattered showers tomorrow, mainly in northern areas at first, but extending further south by the afternoon. It will be partly cloudy nationwide, with the best of the sunny spells across the midlands and east. Highest temperatures of 15C to 18C are expected.

Sunday night will be dry with clear spells for much of the country, but a few showers will linger in Atlantic coastal areas, and there will be overnight lows of 9C to 12C.

Met Éireann said Monday will be partly cloudy with showers or longer spells of rain through much of the day. It will become brighter for many areas in the evening, with highest temperatures of 14C to 16C.

Monday night will be dry, but a few showers will linger in the west with lowest temperatures of 9C to 11C.

The forecaster said there will be a mix of sunshine and scattered showers on Tuesday with highest temperatures of 14C to 18C.

“Wednesday will be another day of sunshine and showers, most frequent in Atlantic coastal counties with the best of the dry and bright intervals towards the east. Highest temperatures of 15C to 18C degrees in light to moderate westerly breezes,” Met Éireann said.

“Considerable uncertainty remains for the further outlook. Current indications are that it will remain unsettled through the rest of the working week with further spells of rain or show”