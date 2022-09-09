Met Éireann said after a “cloudy and damp” start, the rain is expected to clear in time for Garth Brooks’ first Dublin concert tonight.

The forecaster said northern, central and eastern areas will see the worst conditions this morning, with outbreaks of rain or drizzle. Elsewhere, it will be largely dry with some bright spells developing along with the odd shower. The rain and drizzle in the north and east will ease and largely clear during the afternoon to leave sunny spell and scattered showers across the country. It will be quite warm and humid with highest temperatures of 18C to 22C.

Tonight will be dry with clear spells, mist and fog in places, and lowest temperatures of 9C to 12C.

Met Éireann said Saturday will be a mostly dry day with a mix of cloud and sunshine. The best of the sunshine is expected across the north and east of the country, while there will be a few well-scattered showers in the southwest. It will be another warm day with highest temperatures of 18C to 22C.

It will be mostly dry at first on Saturday night but cloud will thicken from the south overnight and outbreaks of rain will spread across Munster and Connacht before dawn. Lowest temperatures of 11C to 14C are forecast.

Met Éireann said rain will extend nationwide on Sunday and it will turn heavy and persistent with the possibility of localised flooding. Maximum temperatures of 17C to 20C are forecast.

There will be further outbreaks of rain overnight, with the continued potential for spot flooding. It will be mild and humid overnight with lowest temperatures of 13C to 16C.

Outbreaks of rain will gradually ease and clear on Monday with dry and bright periods developing. Met Éireann said maximum temperatures of 17C to 22C are expected and it will be warmest in the south.

Monday night will be mostly dry with clear spells, scattered showers and lowest temperatures of 8C to 12C.

Met Éireann said Tuesday will be mostly dry with sunny spells, however, a few showers are possible in the east and south, with highest temperatures of 17C to 22C.

"Early indications suggest it will be rather breezy on Wednesday with outbreaks of rain in parts of the south. Elsewhere, it will be mostly dry with sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 17C to 20C degrees in a fresh and gusty east to northeast breeze,” Met Éireann said.