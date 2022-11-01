Met Éireann said today will be breezy with a mix of sunny spells and prolonged showers ahead of weather warnings in place overnight.

Showers will be scattered this morning, but they will become widespread across the country during the afternoon and evening. Some of the showers will be heavy and prolonged with the possibility of hail. Maximum temperatures today will range from 10C to 13C.

Spot flooding has been reported on a number of routes across the country and motorists are being urged to drive with care.

The forecaster said it will be chilly early tonight with clear spells and just a few showers with lowest temperatures of 3C to 6C. However, later tonight, cloud will thicken from the west and southerly winds will strengthen and bring a rise in temperatures. Rain will spread across the western half of the country towards dawn and it will turn very windy nationwide by Wednesday morning with gales along coasts.

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow rain and wind warning for the whole country from 4 o’clock tomorrow morning until 9 o’clock tomorrow evening.

"Very windy on Wednesday with widespread gales: southerly veering westerly. Some severe and damaging gusts may occur,” the forecaster said.

“Potential for localised wave overtopping along Atlantic coasts. A spell of heavy rain will occur, leading to flooding in places.”

Met Éireann has also issued a status orange storm warning from Roches Point to Slyne Head to Malin Head from 6 o’clock tomorrow morning until midnight tomorrow night.

"South to southwest winds, veering west will reach storm force 10 at times on Irish coastal waters from Roches Point to Slyne Head to Malin Head,” the forecaster said.

Meanwhile the UK’s Met Office has also issued a status yellow wind warning for counties Antrim and Down from 7 o’clock tomorrow morning until 6 o’clock in the evening.

"A spell of very windy weather is expected to affect Irish Sea coastal areas on Wednesday,” the Met Office said.

Met Éireann said tomorrow will be very windy with a band of heavy and possibly thundery rain sweeping eastwards across the country during the morning, bringing with it localised flooding. There will be some severe and potentially disruptive gusty winds, especially in Atlantic coastal counties and near the south coast. It will stay very windy or stormy through the afternoon with rain clearing into the Irish Sea. A mix of sunny spells and heavy thundery showers will follow from the west. Highest temperatures will range from 10C to 14C.

It will remain very windy early on Wednesday night and possibly stormy for a time in the north of the country, with further severe and potentially disruptive wind gusts. There will be a mix of clear spells and showers, some heavy and thundery in Atlantic coastal counties. Lowest temperatures of 3C to 7C are expected.

The forecaster said there will be sunny spells and showers on Thursday, some heavy and prolonged. The longest dry and sunny periods are expected in the east of the country. Maximum temperatures will range from 9C to 12C.

Long dry and clear spells will develop on Thursday night as showers become confined to Atlantic coastal counties. It will be a chilly night with lowest temperatures of 3C to 6C.

Met Éireann said Friday is set to be a mostly dry day with sunshine and just a few passing showers. It is expected to turn cloudier in the west later in the day, with maximum temperatures of 10C to 13C.

A band of rain is expected to sweep in from the Atlantic on Friday night, giving some heavy falls in Atlantic coastal counties. It will be a mild night with lowest temperatures of 8C to 11C.

“Current indications suggest Saturday will start cloudy and wet with outbreaks of rain pushing eastwards. The rain is expected to clear into the Irish Sea in the afternoon with sunny spells and a few showers following from the west,” the forecaster said.

“Maximum temperatures of 12C to 15C in fresh and gusty southerly winds. Often dry overnight, but there will be some showers in Atlantic coastal counties. Lowest temperatures of 7C to 10C.

“Early indications are that Sunday will bring plenty of dry weather with sunny spells and just a few showers. Maximum temperatures of 12C to 15C in fresh southwest breezes.”