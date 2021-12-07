| 5.2°C Dublin

Irish public shares experiences of Storm Barra online

As Storm Barra continues to rattle across the country, scores of people have been sharing live footage and images of the chaos it has left in its wake.

The Irish sense of humour has sustained the nation through many worrying times and luckily the wind and rain has not damned the nation’s wit.

Thankfully it seems most people have heeded the official advice and are staying safe today, while making the best of things.

It has been a hard day for trampolines and trampoline owners around the country however, with many falling victim to the high winds:

Dublin Fire Brigade is advising everyone to secure their outdoor furniture and trampolines to help avoid similar high wire acts:

The dog charity Madra is also warning people to keep their pets indoors:

Eoin Daly took the advice on-board:

People are also preparing for possible power outages by keeping all their devices powered up:

It would not be a significant national event without a Father Ted reference:

Meanwhile, the public is being reminded that this is a very serious weather event and it has already caused power outages and severe flooding in many parts of the country.

Live updates and advice on staying safe is available on Met Éireann's social media pages and on the weather service's website:


