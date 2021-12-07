Irish public shares experiences of Storm Barra online

As Storm Barra continues to rattle across the country, scores of people have been sharing live footage and images of the chaos it has left in its wake.

The Irish sense of humour has sustained the nation through many worrying times and luckily the wind and rain has not damned the nation’s wit.

Thankfully it seems most people have heeded the official advice and are staying safe today, while making the best of things.

It has been a hard day for trampolines and trampoline owners around the country however, with many falling victim to the high winds:

We became victims of the auld trampoline destruction #stormbara pic.twitter.com/MBP7AtAsP5 — Scott Marr (@Scottmarr8) December 7, 2021

Dublin Fire Brigade is advising everyone to secure their outdoor furniture and trampolines to help avoid similar high wire acts:

If you haven’t already, secure outdoor furniture, trampolines, wheelie bins or anything else loose in your outside area.



Windows, especially on higher buildings, should be closed.



Check in with vulnerable friends and neighbours. Are they prepared.#StormBarra pic.twitter.com/HQ3BC0gjtn — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) December 6, 2021

It's all happening on the Castlecomer Road in Kilkenny 😬#StormBarra pic.twitter.com/zSzoQWviD4 — Conor Lally (@conormlally) December 7, 2021

The dog charity Madra is also warning people to keep their pets indoors:

⚠️STORM BARRA WARNING⚠️



💙Please keep your dogs and other pets inside.



💙Check for fallen or damaged garden fencing before taking your dog outside for walks and/or toilet breaks.



💙Please keep them on lead when outdoors.



💫Stay safe out there folks.#StormBarra pic.twitter.com/mmBCFZEMPP — MADRA (@MADRADogRescue) December 6, 2021

Eoin Daly took the advice on-board:

People are also preparing for possible power outages by keeping all their devices powered up:

Me charging all of my devices tonight encase the power goes…👀 #StormBarra pic.twitter.com/4tgfBjkbHR — Noah Halpin (@Noah_Halpin) December 6, 2021

It would not be a significant national event without a Father Ted reference:

"Fr. Crilly, I've just heard on the news that they've taken the roads in." #StormBarra pic.twitter.com/CSWA0mJMCI — Father Ted Quote of the Day (@FrTedQOTD) December 6, 2021

Meanwhile, the public is being reminded that this is a very serious weather event and it has already caused power outages and severe flooding in many parts of the country.

Live updates and advice on staying safe is available on Met Éireann's social media pages and on the weather service's website:

🚨#StormBarra will bring disruptive weather to Ireland today and tomorrow, with impacts from severe, damaging winds🌬️ as well as heavy rain🌧️🚨#Wind and #rain warnings are in place across Ireland⚠️



Read more in our #StormBarra news story ℹ️📰https://t.co/jZZxcE5Nup pic.twitter.com/ktyrDC3M4R — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 7, 2021



