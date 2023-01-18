Irish people share stunning images as snow and ice blanket parts of the country

Stella Kudelkov (2) from Sandyford, pictured with her mother as they try some tobogganing in the snow at Ticknock in Dublin. Picture: Frank McGrath

People have shared their stunning pictures of the beautiful landscape of Ireland today, showing the blanket of snow that fell overnight.

Many counties are waking up to a cold morning after sleet and snow continued to fall throughout the night.

A number of counties faced a yellow weather warning of snow and ice up until 9am this morning.

The public took to social media last night and early this morning to share their view of the snowfall.

