Irish holidaymakers have been advised to take care while travelling as a Europe-wide "heatwave" takes over.

Irish holidaymakers have been advised to take care while travelling as a Europe-wide "heatwave" takes over.

Irish holidaymakers warned to take care in 'extreme' heatwave - as shops here stock up for sweltering temperatures

Ireland is to expect temperatures of up to 28C on Friday while countries such as France and Germany can expect highs of up to 40C.

Irish residents travelling outside of the country are asked to be careful and to remember to stay hydrated.

"Judging by the huge temperature increase in France and parts of Germany, we are advising all people travelling to adhere to the normal precautions and remain hydrated, particularly families with young children and the elderly," said CEO of the Irish Travel Agents Association Pat Dawson.

"They should ensure that their accommodation is air conditioned and remember that severe sun burn can happen within only an hour so be careful not to lie in the sun for too long."

In France, citizens are preparing for the hottest June since 1947 as French authorities issue warnings against dehydration and heatstroke, and hospitals are placed on high alert.

In the French capital, officials have opened "cool rooms" inside public buildings, set up temporary water fountains, have kept city’s parks unlocked at night and have begun distributing water to the homeless.

French Health Minister, Agnes Buzyn warned people not to "downplay" the heatwave.

A girl cools off in the fountain of the Trocadero, in Paris, Tuesday, June 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

“I’m worried about people who are downplaying this, who are continuing to exercise as usual or stay out in the sun.

"This affects all of us, nobody is a superman when it comes to dealing with the extreme heat we’re going to see on Thursday and Friday."

Meteorologists have said that a blast of hot air from the Sahara desert is the cause of the unusual heatwave, with the most intense temperatures expected on Thursday and Friday.

In Ireland, while warm weather will be prevalent throughout, mixed rainfall is expected across the country with a Status Yellow rainfall warning remaining in place for Cork and Waterford.

Out for a dip in Skerries! Pic Steve Humphreys

With Irish temperatures due to soar to nearly 30C by next weekend, and "exceptionally warm" weather being forecast for Friday, supermarkets are beginning to stock up for the prime barbecuing weather expected.

"We’re well set to help customers plan for any upturn in weather in the coming days - including outdoor furniture, garden equipment including BBQs, sun cream and seasonal clothing," a spokesperson for Tesco Ireland said.

"From a food perspective we’re expecting to see uplift for BBQ meats, ice creams, salads, fruits, as well as beers and ciders."

Buying Director for Lidl Ireland, Kevin Haverty said that the store's are even offering discounts on sunscreen to help combat the harsh sunlight expected.

"With a heatwave set to hit Ireland this week, Lidl has some great offers planned to cool our customers down.

"We have increased our volumes of pools, hot tubs, water slides, barbecues, garden furniture and bouncy castles while we have some great deals on our garden and pool accessories.

"From this Thursday to Sunday, we will also have 25pc off our entire Cien sun-cream range to make sure our customers are protected from the uncharacteristically hot Irish sun. All items are available while stocks last so make sure you don't miss out."

Unfortunately, unsuitable swimming conditions along the east coast have put a dampener on the warm weather, with popular Dublin bathing areas being closed off to swimmers due to a water overflow following this weekend's rainfall.

Dun Laoghaire - Rathdown Council (DLRC) issued the closure notice on Monday evening, explaining that there was an "overflow discharge of wastewater" at a number of wastewater treatment facilities and pumping stations in the bay area of south Dublin, following heavy rainfall on Sunday and Monday.

This is the second time this month that water quality issues were questioned following overflow at the water treatment plants. In the statement, the council said the restrictions will remain in place until conditions improve.

"As a result of heavy rainfall in the Dublin region on 23 and 24 June, overflow discharges of wastewater occurred at a number of wastewater treatment facilities and pumping stations in the bay area of south Dublin, in both the DLR and DCC areas, and this is suspected of having an adverse impact on water quality on bathing waters in the DLR area.

"Having assessed the impact of the wastewater discharges and carried out visual inspections of bathing areas in DLR, and acting with the advice of the HSE, Temporary Bathing Prohibition Notices are being put in place with immediate effect, as a precaution, at Seapoint, Sandycove and Forty Foot bathing areas, pending results from testing of water quality at these locations.

"Sampling of these locations has taken place today and results are expected to be available in 3 days. Notices warning bathers and swimmers not to enter the water will be put up at the affected bathing areas.

Online Editors