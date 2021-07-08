IRELAND'S fleeting summer continues to frustrate with Met Éireann warning that conditions will remain unsettled for the next six days with a mixture of sunshine and heavy showers.

However, the good news is that there is expected to be a welcome return of the 'Azores High' from July 16 with extended dry spells, glorious sunshine and drastically reduced rainfall levels.

It will bring Mediterranean-like conditions for some parts of Ireland until July 23 when it slowly begins to weaken.

Read More

However, Ireland will have to endure some very unsettled weather before the best of the 'Azores High' arrives from the end of next week.

Families and staycationers were advised to make the most of the spells of sunshine with Saturday morning promising the best of the dry spells and sunshine.

Unfortunately, Sunday looks like being dominated by showers, some of which could prove quite heavy - with unsettled conditions likely to continue until next Wednesday.

Both Gardaí and the Road Safety Authority (RSA) urged people to drive with care this weekend if heading to beaches, beauty spots or on staycation breaks.

Drivers have also been warned to expect varying road conditions given the unsettled weather and occasional heavy downpours with the risk of spot-flooding.

Met Éireann's Paul Downes said it will be quite unsettled for the next six days.

"It will be another mostly cloudy start to the day on Friday with scattered showers and sunny spells through the day, some turning heavy or thundery in the south and west by evening," he said.

"It will be rather warm and humid with highest temperatures of 16C to 20C or even 21C.

"Saturday will see some good sunny spells. However, scattered showers will develop during the afternoon. By evening more frequent showery outbreaks of rain will move in from the southwest with highest temperatures of 18C to 22C.

"Saturday night will see showery outbreaks of rain with some thundery bursts in northern areas. This will be mixed with occasional clear spells and lowest temperatures of 11C to 14C.

"Sunday will see sunny spells and scattered showers with some of the showers being heavy or thundery during the afternoon with a risk of spot flooding.

"Highest temperatures will be from 16C to 19C.

"Monday will start mostly bright and dry with scattered showers developing during the afternoon, dying away during the evening.

"The highest temperatures will be from 17C to 21C."

Met Éireann warned that it will remain unsettled until mid week.

"Tuesday will be cloudier with isolated patches of rain or drizzle while a further band or rain or drizzle will cross the country on Wednesday."



