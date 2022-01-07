Ireland’s cold snap to end with two weeks of mild weather ahead

Faelan Lee (4) from Wicklow her dog Busby brave the bad weather on Grafton Street this week. Picture: Collins

Ireland’s cold snap is set to end with the country likely to enjoy more settled weather over the next two weeks with milder conditions and temperatures climbing above average.

However, this weekend will bring rain, sleet and the threat of thunderstorms with even the possibility of localised flooding before more settled weather becomes established.

The Road Safety Authority and Gardaí urged people to drive with care over the weekend given the potential for adverse road conditions.

Water Safety Ireland and the Coast Guard urged people to be careful near coasts given that a small craft warning is in place for all Irish waters.

Sunday morning will enjoy the best of the weekend weather before rain again spreads over most of the country – conditions perfect for New Year shopping, outdoor activities and walks.

The good news is that Met Éireann has forecast milder conditions from Monday with some spells of extended sunshine next week - and with extended, settled weather from January 14 as an Atlantic high pressure zone slowly settles over Ireland and dominates the national weather.

Met Éireann's Paul Downes said Saturday and Sunday will see some heavy rain showers.

"Rain will quickly clear on Saturday morning with sunny spells and showers following from the west, hail with isolated thunderstorms are possible while some may turn to sleet through the evening hours," he said.

"While the day will start mild, temperatures will drop through the day with early afternoon highs of 4C to 7C.

Saturday evening will see lows of 1C to 4C as conditions become milder after the cold snap.

"Apart from a few wintry showers in the northwest at first it will be a mostly dry start to Sunday."

"However, rain will develop in the southwest and spread north-eastwards to all areas through the afternoon and evening with afternoon temperatures of 7C to 11C,” he said.

Sunday night will again prove mild with temperatures not dropping below freezing.

"Monday will see a mild and mostly cloudy start with outbreaks of rain or drizzle in the west during the morning, extending eastwards during the afternoon,” the forecaster added.

"After a mild start afternoon highs will range from 9C to 13C but cooling through the afternoon with fresh southwest winds veering westerly and moderating by evening.

"The rain will clear on Monday evening with scattered showers following into the northwest overnight.

"Tuesday will see sunny spells across the east with more showery conditions in the west and highest temperatures of 6C to 9C.

"Wednesday will see sunny spells in the south and east, cloudier with patchy outbreaks of rain in the north and west with highest temperatures of 8C to 11C."

From Thursday, a major high pressure front will develop to the southwest which will bring settled and drier conditions over Ireland.

Temperatures will also rise to above average levels with the high pressure zone likely to impact Irish weather until January 23/24.

From that point the high pressure zone will slowly begin to weaken with temperatures gradually settling back to more normal levels for the time of year.

There will also be a likelihood of more unsettled conditions and extended spells of rainfall.