A wind turbine has been left smouldering off the Wicklow coast after being struck by lightning as thunderstorms hit Ireland.

The wind turbine, located about10km off the coast of Arklow, caught fire after being struck by lightning today.

A spokesperson for GE renewable energy, who operate the Arklow Wind Bank, said: “An offshore wind turbine event has been reported on October 19, 2022, at the Arklow Bank Offshore Windfarm located in the Irish Sea.

“There were no injuries. The Coast Guard has been notified. Once weather conditions permit and we can access the site safely, we will start working to determine the root cause of this event.”

A spokesperson for the Irish Coast Guard confirmed they had responded to reports of the fire, which began to circulate at about 12.30pm.

The fire is said to have now been extinguished, although the turbine is still smouldering, with reports suggesting there were no personnel on the 3.6-megawatt wind turbine when it was struck and suggesting there was no threat to life.

Twitter user Amy Kinsella reported how her father had photographed the smouldering turbine from her family home in Co Wicklow.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

It has been reported that the owners/operators of the turbine, GE Energy, decided to let the fire run its course.

Meanwhile, ESB are reporting nearly 500 customers in the Arklow area are currently without power as storm conditions continue. Service is expected to be restored after 4pm today.

Met Éireann has this afternoon issued a status orange thunderstorm warning for Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Meath and Wicklow, the second highest warning level, which asks the public to “be prepared”.

Read More

“Further thunderstorms with intense lightning strikes with some disruption,” the forecaster warned, with the alert in place until 5pm.

A status orange rain warning remains in place for three counties this afternoon – Waterford, Wexford, Wicklow – and it will be in place until midnight.

Meanwhile, a status yellow rain warning is in place for Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Cavan, Monaghan, Cork, Kerry and Tipperary. It is also set to remain in place until midnight, according to Met Éireann.

The public was advised to be prepared for localised flooding and disruption as Met Éireann had earlier put status orange rain warnings in place for five counties today – Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow, with yellow warnings for 11 more – Cavan, Monaghan, Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Meath, Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly and Tipperary.

Many areas have been experienced heavy ongoing downpours, with even the roof of the Dáil leaking this afternoon.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

Speaking on RTÉ’s Liveline, TD Cathal Crowe, who tweeted the video, joked there have been many leaks in the Dáil, but never one involving water.

"So it’s pouring down on some of the front benches at the moment… I don’t have much hair left at the top of my head but I was worried that the microphone might shock,” he said.

"We’ve had plenty of leaks around the Dáil but this is the first water leak we’ve had.”

"As we were debating we could see it flash up with bolts of lightening as there’s quite a nasty storm brewing out there… There’s a big glass dome in the top of it [the roof] and the water is coming from there… Hopefully they’ll patch this up with a bit of duct tape and get us going again.”

There was flooding in Greystones, Co Wicklow, this morning, with road users being advised to avoid the town’s main street, where traffic was at a standstill.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

There will be heavy rain throughout today and tomorrow with the possibility of thundery downpours, which will lead to localised flooding and likely disruption in the areas covered by the orange warning, which lasts until midnight today, the forecaster said.

Residents of areas covered by the yellow warning, which is also in place until midnight, are told there will be heavy rain during today, with possible thundery downpours which will also lead to localised flooding and some disruption.

There is also a status yellow small craft warning for all coasts until 7am tomorrow, with southeast to east winds to increase to reach Force Six or higher at times.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

Met Éireann meteorologist Aoife Kealy said the rain was going to be the heaviest in the counties under the Status Orange warning.

“The rain came up from the south overnight so there have been some fairly heavy falls already particularly in those southern counties,” she told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“As we move through today, it is going to become drier for a lot of places for a time but that bit of rain will linger in parts of the north and east but there is some further heavy rain going to move up from the south this evening.”

Ms Kealy said many areas will experience heavy bursts of rain today and this unsettled weather will continue into the weekend

“When the rain clears tonight, it’s going to leave some drier weather for a time tomorrow but that will be quite short-lived because we’ll have more rain coming up from the south-west on Friday and that will continue then through the weekend,” she said.

“We’ve had a good bit of rain since the summer, most of the soils are saturated and there are parts of the country where some soils are waterlogged.

“So at this stage, intense rain where the rain is falling in a short period of time, a lot of that rain will end up running straight into the rivers because there’s no capacity to take it.”

The Road Safety Authority advised road users to exercise caution.

“Road users in areas affected by the orange warnings for heavy rain are advised to check local traffic and weather conditions before setting out on a journey,” the RSA said.

“Drivers need to slow down and allow a greater braking distance between themselves and the vehicle in front in wet weather conditions. This is especially important on high-speed roads such as dual carriageways and motorways where there is increased danger of aquaplaning.”

It also advised extra care when driving behinds goods vehicles and staying well back; do not attempt to drive through flooded roads, it said.

“If the road ahead is flooded choose another route: do not attempt to drive through it. Flooded roads that appear shallow could be deeper than you think. The verge may have subsided and there may also be trees or branches that have fallen that may not be visible,” the RSA said.

After going through water, drive slowly with your foot on the brake pedal for a short distance as this helps to dry the brakes, the RSA advised, adding that motorists should use dipped headlights at all times.

The RSA also advised pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists to wear bright or high-vis clothing, and to walk on the right-hand side of the road, facing traffic if there are no footpaths.

In its forecast for today, Met Éireann had said outbreaks of heavy or thundery rain this morning would move northwards leading to localised flooding, with some dry spells in the afternoon.

Flooding was report on a section of the M50 in Dublin this afternoon. Road crews cleared surface water between junction 6 Blanchardstown and junction 4 Ballymun. Road users have been urged to “please take care on all routes”.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

Irish Rail is also urging customers to “be careful” while waiting on platforms, following reports of flooding Dalkey station, in South Dublin.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

It will be “very breezy and blustery with fresh to strong and gusty easterly winds,” the forecaster said, with highs of 11 to 15 degrees.

Tonight, there will be more outbreaks of heavy rain and possible thunderstorms tracking northwards across the country, leading to localised floods.

This will be followed by drier conditions coming from the south, with strong south-easterly winds also easing overnight in lowest temperatures of 9C to 12C.

Tomorrow morning will be mostly dry with the chance of some isolated showers.

However, rain will develop in the southwest and south through the afternoon and evening with winds increasing fresh to strong in the southwest, with highs of 15C to 17C.

Tomorrow night will be wet in many areas, with some heavy rain and fresh winds in lows of 11C to 13C.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with spells of rain, some heavy with winds easing later and highs of 14C to 16C.

Saturday’s rain in north-western areas will gradually clear during the day with most areas getting some dry and bright weather, breezy with highs of 14C to 17C. However, rain will spread from the south in the afternoon and overnight.

Sunday and beyond is likely to get wet again, the forecaster predicted.

More to follow...



