There will be very heavy rain this morning in the north before clearing ahead of a wet bank holiday weekend, Met Éireann has forecast.

It will be very windy also for a time in the northeast. Sunny spells will develop with scattered showers in the west and southwest, extending elsewhere during the afternoon.

Some of these will be heavy or thundery with moderate to fresh southwest winds and highest temperatures between 13C and 16C.

Showers will continue into tonight, mainly over the western half of the country where some will still be heavy.

The national forecaster said there will be frequent spells of rain and breezy weather over the coming days with temperatures in the low to mid-teens.

Saturday will see a wet and breezy morning with outbreaks of rain spreading northwards across the country, heavy in places and possibly quite windy along the east coast.

Rain will clear the north through the afternoon, however showers will follow, and some will be heavy.

It will brighten up later in the afternoon with the best of dry spells during the evening.

Moderate to fresh southeasterly winds will become southerly later with highest temperatures between 13C and 16C.

It will be a breezy and showery night. Showers will be heaviest and most frequent in the west and southwest with longer clear spells elsewhere.

Sunday will see a mix of sunny spells and frequent showers, in moderate to fresh southwest breezes.

Many showers will be heavy, some will become confined to western and southern areas in the evening with highest temperatures between 12C and 15C.

It will be dry in many areas at first, with some showers in the west and south.

A spell of heavy rain will develop over the western half of the country overnight.

There is some uncertainty around the details, but the bank holiday will be wet with widespread heavy rain expected.

Drier and brighter weather will likely develop in the west and south later, but with rain continuing in eastern parts into the early night.

Moderate to fresh southerly winds will ease to light westerly breezes with highest temperatures between 13C and 15C.

Monday night will be a cooler night, with lows of between 5C to 8C.