Ireland weather: Weekend forecast predicts highs of 26C but some scattered showers

Today will be warm and humid with some showers moving up from the southwest, Met Éireann has forecast.

It will be dry, bright and fresh to begin this morning outside of local mist. Many areas will stay dry with spells of sunshine too.

However, scattered showers across the far southwest will later push up across parts of the midlands and west.

It will be warm into the afternoon and becoming humid with highest temperatures between 21C and 25C generally.

Eastern counties will experience cooler conditions with highs between 18C and 21C, all in moderate to fresh easterly winds.

The UV Index will be high across the country today and people have been advised to ensure they protect themselves by wearing sun cream and seeking shade between 11am and 3pm.

Saturday will be very warm and humid with a mix of cloud and sunshine.

Ireland's 7-day weather forecast (8th of June - 14th of June)

Scattered showers across the southwest in the morning will gradually extend into other parts of the country later in the day, some heavy and thundery.

Top temperatures will range between 21C and 26C, in a moderate east to southeast breeze.

The national forecaster said it will be warm and humid over the coming days and nights, with showers and thundery downpours in parts. There will be some mist and fog too.

On Sunday, there will be a mix of cloud and summer sunshine with scattered showers too – there is potential for local thundery ones.

It will feel quite warm and heavy with highest temperatures between 20C and 25C with very little breeze, save local sea breezes.

Current indications suggest that Monday and Tuesday will be warmer or even hotter days than previous with sunshine and showers - some heavy and thundery.

Highest temperatures will range between 20C and 26C generally, in just light variable or northeasterly breezes.