Ireland weather: warm spell to continue ahead of change this weekend as pollen count remains high

The country will continue to enjoy warm and largely dry weather until this weekend, Met Éíreann has forecast.

There is bad news for hay fever sufferers however, as the pollen count is set to remain high in coming days.

"The grass pollen risk will rise to high during warm, dry, sunny weather. However, cool winds on the East and North-East coasts, including eastern areas of Dublin and Belfast, will reduce the risk,” Met Éireann said.

It will be dry and sunny for most today, though there will be patchy cloud at times, mostly over Ulster and north Leinster.

Highest temperatures will range between 19C and 24C generally. Cooler though in the east due to moderate to occasionally fresh easterly winds, with highest temperatures there of 15C to 18C.

On Thursday, it will remain dry, but the sunshine will be hazier overall, and it will be quite a blustery day.

Highest temperatures will range between 15C in the northeast and east while it will reach up to 24C generally in the mid-west, in moderate to fresh easterly winds.

It will stay warm and largely dry until early Saturday morning, when some showery rain is expected to start moving into the south and move up across the country later on Saturday introducing a slightly more showery but quite humid airmass.

There will generally be more cloud on Friday although there will still be some long sunny spells.

While it will be mostly dry again, a shower or two may develop in the south during the afternoon.

Highest temperatures will range between 19C and 25C, warmest in the midwest, in light to moderate east to southeast winds.

It will be warm and muggy on Saturday with the best of the sunny spells in the morning.

However, in Munster, showery outbreaks of rain will likely be ongoing in the morning and they will extend northwards through the afternoon and evening, with a few heavier bursts possible in the west.

Highest temperatures again will range between 18C and 25C, warmest in Connacht in mostly moderate southeasterly winds.

It will be another warm and humid day on Sunday, with a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, some may be thundery in nature also.

Winds will be mostly light and variable, offering little relief from the humid conditions and highest temperatures will range between 21C and 24C.