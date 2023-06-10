Ireland weather: Warm and humid conditions forecast ahead of some thundery downpours

Rain and thunder on the way today. Photo: Roger Jones

Today will be warm and humid, however heavy showers are expected and may cause spot flooding in parts, Met Éireann has forecast.

It will be rather cloudy across the country today with some spells of hazy sunshine too.

Scattered showers, mainly in the south and west this morning, will later spread to other parts.

Some showers will be heavy or possibly thundery with the chance of spot flooding. Highest temperatures will range between 19C and 24C, in a light to moderate southeasterly breeze.

It will be very mild and muggy tonight as temperatures will not fall below 13C to 16C.

Sunday will be quite cloudy to start with lingering mist or fog slowly clearing.

Warm sunny spells will develop as the day progresses but there will also be scattered slow moving showers, with heavy falls possible locally later.

It will be humid for most with highest temperatures between 20C and 24C or perhaps 25C with a light southerly breeze.

The national forecaster said it will be very warm or hot over the coming days with heavy or thundery showers forecast during the day. Conditions will remain mild during the nights too.

Monday will be very warm with scattered showers, some possibly heavy or thundery.

Temperatures will range between 21C and 25C and it will be partly cloudy with good sunny spells and sea breezes. Coastal fog likely in parts.

On Tuesday, it will be very warm with sunny spells and scattered heavy showers or thunderstorms.

Highest temperatures willl range between 23C and 26C, maybe reaching 27C in some spots, with just a light breeze aside from sea breezes. Some coastal fog is likely again.

Further heavy showers or thunderstorms are likely to develop during the day again on Wednesday.

There is plenty of hazy sunshine expected too. Highest temperatures again likely to range between 23C and 27C with little to no wind away from coasts.