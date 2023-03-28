Ireland weather: unsettled and rainy days ahead but there’s an upside, Met Éireann says

It’s a week for umbrellas and rain jackets but temperatures are creeping up, as spring finally makes itself known.

This morning it’s cloudy with rain and drizzle over Ulster and Leinster and scattered showers nationally, according to Met Éireann.

And the same pattern will be repeated across the week. However, today and tomorrow temperatures could climb up to 16C and will remain mild throughout the week.

Met Éireann said rain would clear into the Irish Sea this afternoon, as sunny skies break through and showers spread eastwards. But some showers will turn heavy.

By tonight it will be dry with isolated showers. It will remain dry until morning. Temperatures will only drop to 7 to 10C tonight.

By tomorrow, it will be a blustery day, with rain spreading across Ireland from the southwest in the morning.

Rain will be followed by thundery showers for the rest of the day, with gusty winds, which will be strong at times in the west. But it will be another mild day with temperatures up to 16C.

The forecaster said it would be “unsettled for the remainder of the week, with frequent showers and rain, possibly turning drier on Sunday.”