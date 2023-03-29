There will be thundery showers today with possible spot flooding, Met Éireann has forecast.

It will be dull, damp and breezy this morning with patches of mist and drizzle – some coastal fog too, especially in the southeast.

A band of more persistent rain will move up from the southwest during the morning.

While sunny spells will develop in the afternoon, thundery showers will follow, with possible spot flooding and isolated thunderstorms.

Read More

It will be blustery too, in fresh and gusty southwest winds, strong at times in the west. Another mild day with highest temperatures between 13C and 16C.

Thursday will bring sunny spells and scattered showers, locally heavy or thundery.

Cloud and outbreaks of rain will feed into southern counties during the evening.

Highest temperatures will range between 12C and 15C in mostly moderate to fresh southwesterly winds.

The national forecaster said it will remain unsettled and turn cooler over the coming days, but drier conditions are forecast for Sunday and Monday.

Friday will be cloudy or dull with outbreaks of rain, driest early on in the north and later brightening up in the west but with some heavy showers possible too.

Highest temperatures will range between 10C and 13C, in mostly moderate northwesterly winds.

Saturday will be cool and breezy with sunny spells and occasional showers, possibly heavy or thundery later.

Highest temperatures will range between 9C and 12C, in rather brisk northwest winds.

It will become drier and clearer after dark, but chilly with frost setting in as temperatures widely dip close to freezing.

Sunday will be a drier, brighter and calmer day with sunny spells and just isolated light showers. Highest temperatures will range between 9C and 11C, in just light northerly breezes.