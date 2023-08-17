Ireland weather: Temperatures to soar today before big change on Friday

Saturday and Sunday will see a mix of sunshine and scattered showers, with some heavy falls closer to the Atlantic. Photo: Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Thursday will be a mostly bright and dry day with warm spells and sunshine along with highs of 23 degrees in some counties.

Met Éireann have said this evening will bring some showery outbreaks on the eastern coast ahead of a very wet day on Friday. The warning encompasses Leinster, Munster and Galway.

The national forecaster has put a yellow rain warning in place for Friday due to the heavy rain and will be in effect from 3pm until Midnight on Friday.

“Tonight will very mild and humid with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle, heaviest later. Lowest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees Celsius, in moderate, occasionally fresh southeasterly breezes.

7 Day Weather Forecast (15th of August to 21st of August)

“Friday will be cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain, turning very heavy and persistent across the south and southwest later in the afternoon, and in other areas later with localised flooding. Humid with highest temperatures of 17 to 19 degrees Celsius. Southeast wind will be brisk in parts to begin, later easing but allowing with some mist setting in later too,” Met Éireann said.

Looking ahead to this weekend, Friday night will be very wet with risks of spot flooding in places due to thundery downpours. Met Éireann said travel conditions may be difficult in places on Friday due to the rain.

Saturday and Sunday will see a mix of sunshine and scattered showers, with some heavy falls closer to the Atlantic.

"Warm in sunshine, especially further east, where it will be mostly dry. Highest temperatures of 18 to 23 degrees Celsius. Southwesterly winds will be moderate, occasionally fresh in strength.”