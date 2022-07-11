Lifeguards keep a lookout during good weather at Seapoint beach in South Dublin on Sunday as Met Eireann forecast continued warm and dry days with Highest temperatures climbing to 25 degrees. . Picture date: Sunday July 10, 2022.

Temperatures will range from 20C in the southwest to 26C in parts of the east of the country today as the warm spell continues.

Yesterday was the hottest day of the year so far after temperatures climbed above 25C in many parts of the country.

According to Met Éireann the top temperature was recorded at Shannon Airport where the mercury reached 26.2C.

It was closely followed by the weather station at Athenry, Co Galway, at 25.8C and Oak Park in Co Carlow which recorded a temperature of 25.5C.

However there wasn’t wall-to-wall sunshine around the country as the weather station at Malin Head in Co Donegal recorded a high of just 16.4C.

Met Éireann said Mist, fog and low cloud will clear this morning to leave a largely dry day with spells of hazy sunshine. However, cloud will thicken across the west and north during the day bringing patchy rain to the northwest in the evening. Maximum temperatures will range from 22C to 26C.

The cloud and patchy rain will extend eastwards across the country overnight along with some drizzle and mist.. It will remain warm and muggy overnight with temperatures not falling below 14C to 17C.

Met Éireann said Tuesday will start mostly cloudy with patchy rain or drizzle. The rain gradually clear eastwards into the Irish Sea. Brighter conditions along with just isolated showers will then extend from the west during the afternoon and evening. Maximum temperatures of between 19C and 23C are forecast.

On Tuesday night there will be clear spells and some scattered light showers. It will be a cooler night with lowest temperatures of 9C to 12C.

On Wednesday, there will be a few showers in Connacht and Ulster along with sunny spells. Met Éireann said it will be largely dry with long spells of sunshine across Leinster and Munster. Top temperatures will range from 17C to 23C degrees, warmest in the southeast.

It will be largely dry on Wednesday night with clear spells and lowest temperatures of 9C to 12C.

Met Éireann said it will be generally dry early on Thursday with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. However, it looks set to become mostly cloudy later in the day with patchy rain affecting parts of the west and north. Highest temperatures of 17C to 21C are expected.

Patchy rain will affect parts of Ulster on Thursday night. Elsewhere, it will be mainly dry with some clear spells and lowest temperatures of 11C to 14C.

There will be a good deal of cloud across the country on Friday, with the chance of some light showers or drizzle in parts of the west and north. The best of the limited sunshine will be in the east and south. Top temperatures will ranging 19C to 24C, warmest in the east of the country.

"Current indications suggest the weekend will bring plenty of dry and warm weather. However, there is the chance of some rain or showers in parts of the west and northwest,” Met Éireann said.