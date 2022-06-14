Temperatures will significantly drop on Saturday after very warm conditions on Friday.

Temperatures are set to reach 26C on Friday to top off a mostly dry and sunny week across the country. However, Saturday will see highs of just 17C, Met Éireann is predicting.

In the near term, it will be mostly dry and cloudy early this morning. Many areas will stay dry for the day and occasional bright or sunny periods will develop, but it will stay quite cloudy in Connacht and Ulster with light rain or drizzle at times.

There will be highest temperatures between 14C to 19C in a light to moderate south to southwest breeze.

It will be mostly cloudy early tonight with patches of light rain or drizzle, most frequent in the northwest.

Most areas will be dry with sunny spells on Wednesday, however it will be cloudier with scattered showers in the west and northwest.

Highest temperatures will be between 15C to 21C, warmest in the south and east, with a light to moderate south to southwest breeze.

Scattered showers will continue in the west and northwest overnight, but other areas will be dry with clear spells and lowest temperatures between 9C to 13C with a light southerly breeze.

Thursday will be warm and dry with sunny spells across the south and east of the country, where temperatures will reach 18 to 22C. However, in the northwest, it will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain and highest temperatures of 14 to 17C.

Friday will be dry, warm and sunny in Leinster and Munster, cloudier and cooler in Connacht and Ulster. Scattered showers will extend inland from the north and west later in the day, with highs of 20 to 26C, warmest in Leinster and Munster.

Cloud and isolated light rain will move southeastwards across the country on Friday night with lowest temperatures between 9C to 13C in a light to moderate west to northwest wind.

Cloud and patchy light rain will clear from the south and southeast on Saturday morning.

For the rest of the day there will be sunny spells and just a few showers in the west and northwest.

It will be breezy with a moderate to fresh and blustery northwesterly wind with highest temperatures between 13C to 17C, significantly down on Friday’s high.

Sunday is looking mostly dry and breezy, with temperatures in the late teens or low 20s.