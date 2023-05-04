Ireland weather: Temperatures to cool as heavy outbreaks of rain expected in some areas

Cool and breezy today with outbreaks of rain, some heavy. Picture: Peter Morrison

Today will be cool and breezy as rain slowly extends northwards, Met Éireann has forecast.

There will be some sunny spells further north of the country early on today, where it will stay dry till late afternoon.

Otherwise it will be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain gradually moving up from the south – some heavy bursts likely.

It will be cooler than recent days with highest temperatures between 11C and 14C or 15C.

Moderate to fresh easterly winds will ease later but mist and low cloud will occur more widely then too.

Lingering rain will affect the north for a time Friday morning with low cloud, mist and fog affecting other parts of the country.

While sunny spells will develop, scattered showers will occur too, some heavy and possibly thundery into the afternoon and early evening.

It will be mild and humid with highest temperatures between 14C and 18C, in light southerly or variable breezes.

Ireland's 7-day weather forecast

The national forecaster said the coming days will be unsettled with rain or showers most days.

It will be mild or warm though, especially in sunny spells.

On Saturday, there will be a mix of cloud and sunny spells with widespread slow-moving showers, heaviest into the afternoon and evening with possible thundery downpours.

Highest temperatures will generally range between 15C and 18C, in light to moderate southerly winds.

It will become drier early in the night under broken cloud with lowest temperatures between 6C and 9C.

Sunny spells and scattered light showers are expected during Sunday morning and early afternoon, followed later by cloudier skies as rain and drizzle gradually extends countrywide, last to arrive to the east.

Highest temperatures will range between 14C and 19C, warmest in the east, in moderate south to southwest winds.

Heavy rain will follow overnight, clearing into the Irish Sea before morning. There will be low cloud and mist too.

It will be very mild with lowest temperatures between 10C and 13C, in moderate south to southwest winds.