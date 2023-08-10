Ireland weather: sunshine and showers today as Met Éireann warns of possible flooding this weekend

Today will be cloudy at first, with some sunny spells, patchy drizzle, mist and fog, Met Éireann has said.

Some sunny spells will develop through this morning, becoming breezy as moderate to fresh southeasterly winds develop.

There will be showery rain in the west and southwest in the afternoon, which will extend to the northeast through the rest of the day, turning heavy at times, the national forecaster said.

Highest temperatures will range from 18 to 23C, coolest in the southwest.

Showery rain will clear in the northeast region through the first half of tonight, as southeasterly winds ease in the southwest for a time allowing mist and hill fog to form.

According to the national forecaster, clear spells and showers will follow from the southwest and the winds will increase fresh to strong on Atlantic coasts towards morning.

Temperatures will not fall below 12 to 15C.

Tomorrow will be sunny with scattered blustery showers, generally driest through the day in the southeast.

Later in the evening cloud will build in the west as a band of rain moves in, with highest temperature ranging from 17 to 22C.

There will be a lot of cloud on Friday, with showery outbreaks of rain in the west becoming widespread.

Temperatures will not fall below 13 to 15C in moderate to fresh southerly winds.

Meanwhile, Saturday will see outbreaks of rain which will clear in the east through the morning. This will be followed by sunny spells along with heavy and thundery showers, especially in the west and north with localised flooding possible, Met Éireann said.

Highest temperatures will range from 17 to 2C in moderate, occasionally fresh, southwesterly winds.

With further flooding possible, Saturday night will have showers or longer spells of rain that will continue overnight, temperatures not falling below 10 to 14C in mostly moderate southwest winds.

Similar to Saturday, Sunday will be a day of sunny spells and widespread showers, with the showers likely to merge to longer spells of rain in the north and west.

Highest temperatures will range from 17 to 21C in mostly moderate southwesterly winds.