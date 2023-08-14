Ireland weather: sunny spells on the way for many counties, Met Éireann forecasts

Outbreaks of rain will be confined to just a few counties in Munster and south Leinster on Monday with the rest of the country enjoying sunny spells and just very occasional showers.

Highs will range from 17-21C across the country today as most of the rain clears by afternoon.

Monday night will be mainly dry with showers becoming isolated while patches of mist or fog may form in places.

"Tuesday will bring sunny spells and scattered showers. The showers will become confined to Ulster and Leinster later in the day. Good sunny periods will develop to the south and west. Highest temperatures of 17C to 21C with mainly light west to northwest breezes.

7 Day Weather Forecast (8th of August to 14th of August)

"Becoming largely dry and clear on Tuesday night with just isolated showers. Patches of mist and fog will form overnight in the light northwest or variable breezes. Lowest temperatures of nine to 13C,” Met Éireann said.

Wednesday will again have a fair deal of sunshine with a mix of cloud and well scattered showers developing at times, while temperatures will hit 22C in some counties.

Again, it will be mainly dry with sunny spells turning hazy as the day progresses on Thursday.

"There is a chance of patchy rain and drizzle developing in the coastal fringes of the west and southwest. Highest temperatures ranging 19C to 23C with southeast breezes increasing moderate during the afternoon. On Thursday night, rain will develop in the southwest and spread over Munster and Connacht overnight.

"On Friday morning, rain will extend northeastwards to all areas and will be heavy at times. It will gradually clear through the evening and night. Highest temperatures of 16C to 21C with moderate to fresh east to southeast winds.

"Saturday will bring sunshine and showers, some heavy. Highest temperatures of 18C to 22C with moderate south to southwest winds.

“Sunday looks like being mostly cloudy with showers or longer spells of rain, heavy at times. Highest temperatures of 18C to 21C with light to moderate southerly breezes,” Met Éireann said.