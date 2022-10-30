Ireland weather: Sunny spells and scattered showers forecast ahead of a wet bank holiday

Today will bring a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, Met Éireann has forecast.

Some of the showers will be heavy or prolonged with a chance of isolated thunderstorms, but they will become more scattered in the evening.

Highest temperatures will range between 13C and 16C in moderate to fresh and gusty south to southwest winds, easing later.

Most areas will be dry with clear spells early tonight, apart from a few showers in the south.

The national forecaster said it will be unsettled with spells of wet and blustery or windy weather over the coming days.

Temperatures will stay above average, though it will be a little cooler than recently, especially at night.

Bank holiday Monday will be mostly cloudy and wet in the morning in the western half of the country, with the rain more patchy further east.

During the afternoon and evening, the persistent rain, heavy at times, will move to eastern parts, with a clearance to dry brighter conditions getting into the west.

Some spot flooding is likely to occur with the rain. Highest temperatures will range between 11C and 15C with the blustery southerly winds being replaced by light variable breezes.

Rain in eastern counties will clear from most places into the Irish Sea on Monday night followed by dry conditions for a time.

However, further showery rain will move in over western parts by morning. It will be colder than recent nights, as temperatures drop to between 4C and 8C, and there will be light to moderate southerly winds. Some mist and fog patches in parts too.

There will be patchy rain and cloud across the country on Tuesday morning, this will be followed from the west by sunshine and well scattered showers.

Some of the showers will be heavy and thundery in the west and northwest, but there will be a good deal of dry weather elsewhere.

Light to moderate southerly winds at first, becoming moderate to fresh westerly with highest temperatures between 11C and 13C.

Tuesday night will be mostly dry and clear but with showers continuing near Atlantic coasts.

Outbreaks of rain are likely to reach the west coast by Wednesday morning with lowest temperatures between 4C and 8C, with moderate to fresh and gusty southerly winds developing by morning.

A spell of heavy rain and strong blustery winds look set to move eastwards across the country on Wednesday followed by sunny spells and scattered showers later. Highest temperatures between 11C and 14C.

Thursday looks like a breezy showery day with some sunny spells.