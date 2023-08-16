Ireland weather: sunny spells and highs in the 20s before a wet weekend, Met Éireann says

It will be a fine dry day on Wednesday with sunshine and just scattered cloud nationwide as temperatures will climb above 20 degrees.

Mist lingering this morning will clear to leave a bright day with highs of 18-21C with just very isolated showers in places.

It will remain clear and dry tonight with just isolated showers with some mist and fog patches forming overnight with lows of nine to 13 degrees.

"Any mist and fog will clear early leaving a generally fine and dry morning with good spells of sunshine too. A little cloud will build later in the morning as the sunshine becomes hazy. Staying dry though, as southeast winds gradually freshen into the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 19 to 22 degrees,” Met Éireann said of Thursday.

7 Day Weather Forecast (15th of August to 21st of August)

Thursday will be a very mild night with lows of just 14-17C as cloud builds across the country and light rain will fall in many areas.

Unfortunately the clear weather will break on Friday with rain and showery weather to last through to Sunday.

"Friday will see a very wet, cloudy and blustery start as bands of rain move north across the country from early morning. The rain will be followed by showers, some heavy with the chance of spot flooding too. Staying mild and rather humid with highs of 17 to 21 degrees in a blustery southerly wind.

"Friday night rather cloudy and wet with widespread showers, some turning heavy at times too. The showers will gradually begin to ease with clear and perhaps dry spells developing in the south as brisk southeast winds turn westerly overnight. Lowest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees,” Met Éireann said.

There will be a good mix of sunshine and showers on Saturday while some of the showers will be more persistent in the west where moderate southwest winds will increase fresh at times. Highest temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees.

“Current indications are that Sunday will be another mix of scattered showers and sunny spells with the best chance of dry weather in the east of the country. The southwesterly breeze will persist with highest temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees,” the national forecaster said.