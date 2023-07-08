Ireland weather: Status Yellow wind warning remains in place as ‘unseasonably strong’ gusts forecast

A Status Yellow wind warning remains in place this morning for the majority of the country.

The alert, which covers counties Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Wicklow and Connacht, is valid until midday.

A similar warning for counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, and all of Munster, is in place until 10am.

Met Éireann said there will be unseasonably strong southeasterly winds for a time on Saturday morning, strongest in southern and western coastal areas and on high ground.

Possible impacts include damage to tents and other temporary structures, falling branches and wave overtopping along parts of the south coast.

Meanwhile, it will be mostly cloudy at first today with patchy rain and drizzle.

It will be mostly dry with sunny spells by this afternoon, apart from the odd showers, with winds easing.

Highest temperatures will range between 18C and 22C. Fresh to strong southeasterly winds reaching gale force at times along south and west coasts will back southerly through this morning and gradually ease.

Sunday will bring a mix of sunny spells and showers. Some of the showers will be heavy and slow-moving, with thundery downpours and hail.

Winds will be mostly light, although gusty at times around showers with highest temperatures between 17C and 21C.

The national forecaster said it will remain largely unsettled over the coming days.

It will be mostly cloudy on Monday with outbreaks of rain, heavy or possibly thundery at times.

Some clearer brighter intervals will extend from the south through the late afternoon and evening.

Light to moderate southeast or variable winds will freshen for a time along southeastern coasts in the afternoon with highs between 17C and 20C.

Tuesday will see cloudy periods, but sunny spells too with scattered showers, some heavy with a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

It will become somewhat breezier with light to moderate northwest breezes developing and highest temperatures between 16C and 20C.

There will be sunny spells and scattered showers on Wednesday.

The showers will be mainly in the west at first, but they will spread elsewhere by the afternoon. Light to moderate westerly breezes with highs of between 15C and 19C.