Ireland weather: status yellow warnings in place as wind and rain could lead to flooding

Wet and windy weather will persist today with widespread spells of blustery rain, leading to possible spot flooding, Met Éireann has said.

A status yellow rain warning remains in place for all of Munster and Co Galway until 3pm today, while there is also a yellow small craft warning until 10pm tomorrow, and a yellow gale warning until 6pm tonight.

The wind and rain will continue throughout the morning but the rain will clear in the late afternoon or early evening, with clear spells and showers following.

Highest temperatures will be between 10 to 13 degrees.

Tonight it will continue to be cold and blustery with clear spells and scattered showers.

These conditions will be most prominent in the western half of the country, with a chance of isolated thunderstorms and hail also.

Temperatures will drop to between 2 to 6 degrees overnight with fresh to strong west to southwest winds.

Wind and showers will persist into tomorrow, merging into some longer spells of rain.

Isolated thunderstorms and hail are expected too.

It will dry up in the late afternoon, specifically in the Ulster region but outbreaks of rain will travel from the southwest during the evening.

Temperatures will range from 5 to 9 degrees with mostly strong and gusty westerly winds.

On Wednesday night, widespread outbreaks of rain are expected to move in from the west with low clouds and mist too.

Southwesterly winds will be brisk at times across the southern half of the county, but it will be much lighter elsewhere.

Lowest temperatures will be between 2 to 6 degrees.

According to Met Éireann, Thursday will be a dull and damp day at first, with locally wet conditions.

While sunny spells will develop, some passing blustery showers will track west to east too, some turning to hail across Atlantic counties later in the day.

Highest temperatures will remain between 9 to 12 degrees, with fresh to strong southwesterly winds.

Thursday night will be a mix of clear spells and scattered showers, turning prolonged across the north and northwest with the potential for hail and isolated thunderstorms.

Lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees with brisk southwesterly winds all the while.

Into the weekend, it will remain rather windy and cold with a wind chill factor. Spells of rain will be followed later by wintry showers.