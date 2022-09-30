A status yellow rain and wind warning is currently in place for five counties, while heavy downpours are expected across the country today.

The alert has been issued for counties Clare, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo and it will remain in place until 2pm this afternoon.

“Becoming wet and windy tonight and during Friday morning with strong and gusty southerly winds developing. Heavy rainfall may cause some localised flooding,” Met Éireann said.

The forecaster said it will be wet and windy this morning with “widespread heavy rain and squally downpours, leading to a risk of spot flooding and dangerous road conditions”.

Rain will clear eastwards by afternoon to sunny spells and showers developing. Highest temperatures will range from 14C to 17C.

Tonight will be breezy with clear spells and widespread showers. Some heavy rain and thunder will develop across Atlantic coastal counties, with lowest temperatures of 9C to 11C.

Met Éireann said there will be sunshine and showers tomorrow, with some heavy downpours, and highest temperatures of 13C to 16C.

Saturday night will be mostly dry with isolated showers in the north. It will be cloudier on southern coasts, with the possibility of rain and drizzle for a time. Lowest temperatures of 7C to 9C are expected.

Sunday will be mainly dry, with sunny spells and isolated showers on northern coasts. Highest temperatures will range from 13C to 16C.

Sunday night will stay mainly dry, with clear spells and lowest temperatures of 7C to 9C.

Met Éireann said Monday will be mostly cloudy, with rain and drizzle developing in the west in the afternoon, while it will be mainly dry for much of the day in the east. Highest temperatures of 14C to 17C are forecast.

Temperatures on Monday night will not drop below 11C to 14C as rain moves eastwards.

Tuesday will be wet and breezy, with rain turning heavy at times and highest temperatures of 16C to 19C.

“Current indications suggest midweek will continue unsettled with rain at times in moderate or fresh west or southwest winds and temperatures about normal for the time of year,” Met Éireann said.