Ireland weather: ‘Severe’ frost and possibility of snow on high ground forecast next week

It will turn very cold from Wednesday and through the latter days of next week.

A big change in the weather is forecast over the coming days as temperatures drop with “severe” frost expected and the possibility of snow on high ground.

Met Éireann meteorologist Matthew Martin said after such a mild November, the upcoming cold spell will be a “shock to the system” for many people.

Maximum daytime temperatures will drop back to single figures over the weekend with the increased chance of some frost.

There will be some showers too, especially over eastern counties on Sunday, where some of the showers will be heavy and bring the potential for hail and thunder and snow is possible over high ground.

“Through the weekend, we're gradually going to filter in some cold air from the east. An eastern airflow is beginning to develop through today and tomorrow, so temperatures today and tomorrow are getting back to around average values for December,” Mr Martin said.

“But by Sunday, we’ll have some heavy enough showers across eastern and southeastern counties.

“Some of them could bring hail, maybe a bit of sleet on high ground tomorrow and it will feel a bit colder due to that wind chill in the easterly breeze.”

Mr Martin said temperatures will drop even further next week and it will turn very cold from Wednesday and through the latter days of next week.

Wintry showers of hail, sleet and snow are expected at times along with the possibility for severe frost and ice.

Plenty of dry weather is expected and daytime temperatures are forecast to be in the low single figures with sub-zero temperatures by night.

“Then for Monday and Tuesday, temperatures will be around average for December, 6C to 9C in a moderate northeast breeze, there will be sunny spells and just a few showers. It will be cold overnight with frost in some places,” he said.

“From Wednesday, it looks like we’re going to drag in some artic air from the north and temperatures will be in the low single figures by that stage and there could well be some wintery showers of hail, sleet and snow, mainly in northern counties and over high ground.

“From Wednesday, it will be notably colder than recent weeks. There will be some snow on high ground, it’s very likely on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. But mainly across parts of the north and northwest.

“It’s possible that there could be some snow on low levels later next week but really, it’s very uncertain. But certainly, it will be a big change and nighttime temperatures will be very cold with sharp to severe frost and some ice.”