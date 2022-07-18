Ireland weather: Region-by-region guide as scorching temperatures expected nationwide

George and Emily Keegan enjoying the good weather conditions at Fortyfoot , Sandycove,Co Dublin

News 17/7/2022 Pictured at the beach at Garrylucas Co Cork was Daire Buckley, Aoibhe ORegan and Kelly Anne Hogan from Kinsale. Picture Denis Boyle

Enjoying the sun at the 40 Foot in Sandycoveat the weekend.

Hot Hot Hot..As the heat wave starts the Mercury hit 26 degrees in the West… Pic Shows Pals having a cracking time Ltr Miamh Loughran & Molly Navin decided to try to fry eggs on a car bonnet for the Craic in Westport… Pic Paul Mealey…

The Sunshine State Girls...... Kia Larkin and Katie Turner from the Sunshine State of Orlando Florida enjoying the sun at the 40 Foot in Sandycove while on holidays here at the weekend... Photo Steve Humphreys

Temperatures could go above 30C

With tomorrow expected to exceed the hottest day of the year so far, with temperatures reaching up to 32 degrees, the midlands are due to experience the warmest weather in the country.

Leinster

If Ireland is to hit temperatures of 32 degrees, it is expected to be seen in Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, and Laois, according to Met Éireann.

North Leinster will be exceptionally warm, with bright and sunny spells and a high UV index.

On Monday night throughout Leinster, temperatures will remain high staying above 15 to 18 degrees.

Tuesday will continue to be very warm over the eastern half of the country with highest temperatures of 23 to 27 or 28 degrees.

Rain will develop in the late afternoon, becoming heavy at times with the possibility of thunderstorms developing.

On Tuesday night, showers will continue and will gradually clear eastwards overnight. It will be cooler than previous nights with lowest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees.

Wednesday will see an end to the very warm conditions as temperatures return to more normal values of 16 to 20 degrees.

Munster

Clare, Limerick, and Tipperary will see very high temperatures on Monday, potentially reaching up to 30 degrees.

Elsewhere in Munster will remain exceptionally warm with temperatures of 26 to 29 degrees.

It will dry with bright or sunny spells and light or moderate southerly or variable breezes.

Monday night will be warm with temperatures staying above 15 to 18 degrees. It will be mainly dry, but showers will develop in the west by morning.

Tuesday will be a cooler day, as the southerly breeze builds, and temperatures drop slightly in Munster to the low to mid 20’s.

Connacht

Counties in Connacht will see temperatures between the mid-high 20’s tomorrow but will be slightly cooler near coastal areas.

On Monday night, temperatures will remain mild between 15 to 18 degrees but will experienced some light showers as we move into Tuesday morning.

Although Tuesday is still giving a warm day, it will be cooler in the west with temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees.

Rain will develop over the western half of the country throughout the day and will extend eastwards through the afternoon and evening, becoming heavy at times with a possibility of thunderstorms developing.

On Tuesday night, showers will continue and will gradually clear eastwards overnight. It will be cooler than previous nights with lowest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees.

Ulster:

Monday will experience similar temperatures to Connacht with bright and sunny spells and variable breezes.

It will be dry throughout the day and into Monday night, which will be warm with temperatures staying above 15 to 18 degrees.

Western showers will spread across to Ulster late into Tuesday afternoon, but temperatures will remain in the low 20’s.

It will be cooler than previous nights, with temperatures dropping between 10 to 12 degrees.

Temperatures will return to normal on Wednesday throughout the country.