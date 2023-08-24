Ireland weather: Plenty of sunshine today as Met Éireann forecasts break in rain

Thursday will be bright and dry as Met Éireann predicts long spells of sunshine across much of the country today.

Just a few passing showers are expected, mostly in Connacht and Ulster. Highest temperatures will range between 16 and 19C with moderate westerly breezes.

Tonight is expected to be clear with scattered showers and the possibility of heavy showers in Atlantic coastal counties.

There will be another turn in the weather tomorrow, which will be breezy with a mix of sunny spells and showers. Some showers will be heavy with the chance of thunder at times.

7 Day Weather Forecast (22nd of August to 28th of August)

Highest temperatures will again range from 16 to 19C on Friday and gusty northwest winds will be strong on the northwest coast.

“Further showers are expected on Friday night, especially across the northern half of the country. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12C in a fresh northwest breeze,” Met Éireann said.

Into the weekend, Saturday will have a mix of sunshine and rain with heavy showers and thunder possible. Rain will continue into Saturday night and Sunday morning in most areas.

Rain will clear eastwards on Sunday morning ahead of a day of sunshine and just scattered showers for the afternoon and evening.