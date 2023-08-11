Ireland weather: plenty of sunshine and showers this weekend as Met Éireann warns of downpours

Finn the German pointer splashes around at Seapoint in south Dublin. Photo: Collins

There will be sunny spells and scattered showers today, with rain becoming heavy at times, Met Éireann has said.

Highest temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees are expected before dropping to lows of 13 to 16 degrees overnight.

Southwesterly winds will be strong on Atlantic coasts, moderate to fresh and gusty elsewhere, followed by an an evening of longer spells of rain.

Sunshine and showers are also forecast for Saturday, some will be heavy with a chance of local downpours that may lead to spot flooding.

Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees are forecast for tomorrow, with rain continuing into the night.

It is a similar forecast for Sunday and Monday: sunny spells and scattered showers.

Both Monday and Tuesday will begin dry before isolated and scattered showers take hold throughout the day.

Met Éireann says “current indications” show there will be a drier interlude later next week with higher temperatures forecast for the weekend.