Cars, vans and a truck crawl through the snow in Co Clare. Photo: Press 22

Holy Trinity Church in Bilboa, Co Carlow on Tuesday last. Photo: Niall Carson

A number of vehicles have left the N68 Ennis to Kilrush road in Co Clare at Lissycasey. They include two trucks and a bus. No injuries have been reported and it's understood there were no passengers on the bus. Photo: Press 22

Teenagers having fun on sleds and bodyboards in the snow at Lissycasey, Co Clare, on Thursday. Photo: Eamon Ward

There could be “significant disruptions” for schools tomorrow as significant accumulations of snow are expected in some areas up until Saturday.

Schools around the country will be making decisions early tomorrow morning whether to open or not after roads are inspected and weather conditions are assessed, the National Emergency Coordination Group has said.

Its chair, Keith Leonard, said the Department of Education are advising principals that they have discretion to close schools where conditions are difficult, and school transport operators will travel the routes tomorrow morning in advance of the commute to assess the road conditions.

“They will only operate services where it is safe to do so tomorrow morning. There could be significant disruption to schools,” he said.

He explained there could be very disruptive weather conditions across the country, with significant accumulations of snow up until Saturday.

Speaking on RTE’s News at One, Mr Leonard said Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TFI) and local authorities are treating primary and key secondary roads, but added that even treated roads will be very hazardous particularly for the commute tomorrow morning, because it takes a certain amount of traffic to travel on a road to activate the salt which has been spread on it.

“So the key message really is to slow down, take care, and plan your journey. We always advise that people have a mobile phone they keep charged and they bring it with them tomorrow when they leave the house so if they do run into difficulty they can contact 999 or 112 for assistance,” he said.

“We're hoping that there will be some milder conditions tomorrow morning and tomorrow afternoon. But really, it will be Saturday before the conditions turn to typically March weather,” he added.

Earlier today, Met Éireann upgraded its snow and ice warning to Status Orange for much of the country, after last night’s significant snowfall in parts of the country.

A group of hikers had to be rescued from Ireland’s tallest mountain, Carrauntoohill, in Co Kerry overnight, while people had to be rescued from their stranded car in the Blackstairs Mountains today, with several road incidents reported amid snowy and icy conditions.

An Orange alert for snow and ice covering counties Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Clare, Longford, Louth, Meath, Westmeath, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Roscommon and Sligo, was in force from 11am this morning and is valid until midnight tonight.

The national forecaster said significant accumulations of snow are expected in some areas, along with icy conditions.

It warned of further spells of sleet and snow today combined with strong east-to-north-east winds.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

Lying snow and sub-zero temperatures overnight will also lead to icy stretches. This may result in “very hazardous road conditions”, travel disruption and poor visibility.

A Yellow warning for snow and ice remains in place for the rest of the country until noon on Friday.

Read More

From midnight tomorrow until 10am, an Orange warning is in place for Leinster for snow and ice, with the rest of the country under a Yellow alert.

Meanwhile, some schools stayed closed today after snow and ice overnight left road conditions hazardous amid a nationwide Status Yellow weather warning.

Some roads in the mid-west are impassable, and forecasters said road conditions would get even more hazardous tomorrow.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

Earlier today, there were several incidents on roads in the west, owing to the weather conditions.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

Parts of Clare and Limerick had heavy snowfall overnight, with some schools in those counties choosing to stay closed this morning.

Around 2,000 premises in those counties were without power this morning, while racing at Thurles, Co Limerick, has also been cancelled.

Three secondary schools in Co Limerick took the decision to remain closed, Hazelwood College in Dromcolliher, Desmond College in Newcastlewest and Coláiste Íde agus Iosef in Abbeyfeale.

The community colleges in Kildysart and Kilmihil in Co Clare also remained closed as well as a number of junior schools in west Limerick.

Read More

​More than 10cm of snow is expected to fall in parts of the country today and tomorrow, leading to possibly some more school closures.

Expand Close Cars, vans and a truck crawl through the snow in Co Clare. Photo: Press 22 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Cars, vans and a truck crawl through the snow in Co Clare. Photo: Press 22

Met Éireann has warned that until the accumulations of snow are expected right across the country, along with icy conditions – which will cause dangerous driving conditions, travel disruption and poor visibility into the weekend.

While some parts of the country were blanketed with snow this morning, residents in the capital were greeted only with sleet and rain.

Meanwhile, several people were rescued by Carlow County Fire and Rescue Services after they became trapped in a car along the Blackstairs Mountains due to snow and ice on Thursday, Sarah Slater reports.

The Fire Service is warning motorists to stay away from the area which is often used as a shortcut to get from Co Wexford to the neighbouring counties of Carlow and Kilkenny.

Mount Leinster, which is a scenic area and has an RTÉ mast, is often visited by hillwalkers, paragliding enthusiasts and tourists.

Expand Close A rescue vehicle in the Blackstairs Mountains / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A rescue vehicle in the Blackstairs Mountains

A spokesperson for the fire services said: “Bagenalstown fire crews have already been tasked to recover persons trapped in their vehicle due to snow this morning.

"The road to the Nine Stones on Mt Leinster is impassable from both Borris and Myshall sides due to the current weather conditions.

“Please do not travel to the area for any reason until further notice."

Meanwhile parts of Carlow and Kilkenny have been experiencing snow and sleet showers which have started to accumulate in some parts especially on higher ground

St Patrick’s national school in Clogh, Co Kilkenny did not open.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage’s National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management (NDFEM) team met again this morning, following a virtual meeting yesterday, and will continue to liaise with Met Éireann to monitor the evolving weather situation.

Read More

Meanwhile, in relation to the potential for school closures, a spokesperson for the Department of Education said: “The decision to close a school rests with the school management authority, taking into consideration the full guidance and direction available from the principal response agencies, especially An Garda Síochána.

“Any decision to close is taken in the interest of child safety, having assessed the local risks and having consulted, as appropriate, with school transport operators.”

Where a Status Yellow notice applies, schools in an area have the discretion to decide whether to open, taking account of a number of factors, including whether school buses are running.

Unless there is a Status Red weather warning, decisions as to whether school transport routes operate are taken at local level based on local knowledge of driving conditions.

Sometimes when a Status Yellow alert makes travel to school difficult, a school may decide to open later in the day to avoid hazardous conditions in the early morning.

Met Éireann’s Gerry Murphy said this morning that the cold snap will last until the end of the week.

Expand Close An An Post truck and a bus stuck at the top of a hill on the main Ennis-to-Kilrush road in Co Clare. Photo: Press 22 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp An An Post truck and a bus stuck at the top of a hill on the main Ennis-to-Kilrush road in Co Clare. Photo: Press 22

People in counties Kerry, Limerick and Tipperary woke up to significant falls of snow this morning.

“At the moment, across the country, there is a band of rain moving northwards over the country,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

"But because it is so cold it is falling as sleet and snow in many areas.

“Currently, the northern flank is in the north midlands from Dundalk to Mayo. As it continues to move northwards, it is going to bring sleet and snow to many areas today.

"In the south, it is going to get milder and turn back to rain and sleet.

"It should be pointed out there are two halves to this story.

"There is rain, sleet and snow pushing northwards at the moment. However, this evening and tonight, as it gets much colder, it will turn to sleet and snow.

“Especially over the eastern half of the country where it will be that bit more windier and disruptive."

The wintry downpours will move north-west across Ireland from the south-west through today.

It is expected that some parts of the country will see snowfall of more than 10cm as the day progresses and temperatures fall as low as -4C overnight.

Some regions, particularly in the south and south-west, could see record snowfall – but Met Éireann said it is difficult to predict exactly where the heaviest showers will be.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

The forecaster said this morning in an update: “Rain, sleet and snow will continue to spread north-eastwards to most areas, with poor visibility and hazardous road conditions in some parts. Afternoon highs of 0C to 3C generally, but significantly milder in southern coastal areas. North-easterly winds will freshen this afternoon and it will become rather windy for a time this evening.”

Giving an update for overnight, it said: “Cold and windy at first tonight with falls of sleet and snow in many areas giving rise to very poor visibility and hazardous road conditions. The sleet and snow will continue overnight over the eastern half of the country, but it will become drier further west with frost and ice developing under clear breaks. Lowest temperatures of -4C to 0C, coldest in the west, with northerly winds gradually easing light to moderate overnight."

They may see those records broken in the next two days

For tomorrow, it is predicting: “residual rain, sleet and snow in the east will clear into the Irish Sea early on Friday morning, giving way to a cold and mostly dry day with sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 4C to 7C in light variable breezes.”

Shannon Airport, Roches Point in Cork, Valentia Observatory in Kerry, and Birr in Co Offaly have never had more than 13cm of snowfall since records began in 1961. They may see those records broken in the next two days.

Met Éireann forecaster Matthew Martin said sleet and snow will push northwards, leading to lying snow in most areas by this evening.

“Through Thursday morning we are going to have a band of rain pushing northwards over Ireland, and that’s going to turn into sleet and snow,” Mr Martin said.

“Temperatures will range from 0C to 3C – but it will feel colder than that, with strong easterly winds. There’s certainly a chance of accumulation of snow, especially in the midlands and north.

“By this evening and tonight, there is a chance of more widespread lying snow, and into the early part of Friday,” said Mr Martin.

The wind chill by tonight will make it feel like -7C in places, and conditions will be slow to improve due to subzero overnight temperatures, with lows of -4C in places.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

“On Friday morning it could be quite treacherous on the roads, with ice and lying snow. Friday itself will see some drier weather, but temperatures will be between 2C and 5C,” he said.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has warned motorists to be cautious if driving as accumulations of snow will lead to hazardous road conditions.

Motorists should be aware of the dangers posed by poor visibility during periods of falling sleet and snow and are asked to give cars in front of them extra distance.

Pedestrians are being warned of the potential for slips and falls in icy conditions, particularly on untreated roads and paths.

Drivers are also asked to use dipped headlights at all times, and fog lights in heavy snow to ensure they are seen by other motorists.

The RSA has advised road users to avoid making unnecessary trips in affected areas while Status Orange warnings are in operation.

“If driving in such conditions is unavoidable be prepared. The golden rule is drive with care and caution – expect the unexpected,” the RSA said.

The RSA issued the following advice for road users in snowy conditions, remove all snow from your vehicle before commencing your journey, clear windows and mirrors before you set out, and use a screen scraper and de-icer.

Drivers should never use hot water on the windscreen as it can crack the glass.

“Avoid over steering and harsh braking and harsh acceleration. Use the highest gear possible to avoid wheel spin. Select a low gear when travelling downhill especially if through bends,” it said.

“In heavy snow turn off your radio and open your window a fraction, so you can hear other traffic, especially at junctions.

“Drivers of high sided vehicles like trucks and buses are particularly at risk from both the dangers posed by snow but also from the high winds associated with heavy snow conditions.”

Specialist teams are ready at Dublin Airport in the event that snow and ice cause disruption over the coming days ahead of St Patrick’s Day.​