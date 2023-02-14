Ireland weather: mostly dry but mixed forecast ahead, Met Éireann predicts

Today will be mostly dry with some sunny spells developing across the country, Met Éireann has forecast.

It will be mostly cloudy this morning, however, and patchy rain or drizzle along with some hill mist will affect some southern coasts and hills.

Highest temperatures will range between 12C and 15C in moderate to fresh southerly winds, strong on Atlantic coasts.

Rain will clear quickly into the Irish Sea on Wednesday morning to leave it bright and fresh for a time with sunny spells and scattered showers.

However, a further spell of rain will reach western counties by late afternoon, quickly extending nationwide during the evening.

Highest temperatures will range between 8C and 11C in moderate to fresh southwest winds.

The national forecaster said it will remain rather unsettled over the coming days but it will turn drier and calmer over the weekend.

It will be generally dry on Thursday morning but with a fair amount of cloud.

Rain will develop in the west and northwest during the afternoon, spreading to most of the country by evening.

Highest temperatures will range between 8C and 12C, mildest in the south. Winds will be generally light southwest initially but will strengthen later in the day with gales developing in Atlantic Sea areas.

Winds will subside on Friday morning; it will be a rather cloudy day with patchy rain in the south extending across much of the country during the afternoon.

Highest temperatures will range between 9C and 12C in fresh and gusty southwest winds.

There is some uncertainty in the forecast for the weekend, but current indications suggest that Saturday will be rather cloudy with patchy rain or drizzle.

High pressure is then expected to build over Ireland on Sunday bringing lots of dry weather with some sunshine too.