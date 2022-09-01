Ireland weather: mostly dry and sunny today ahead of unsettled Electric Picnic weekend

People relaxing during the good weather at Grand Canal Dock in Dublin. Picture: Steve Humphreys

Today will be a mostly dry and sunny day with the possibility of isolated showers ahead of an unsettled weekend.

Met Éireann said it will be wet and blustery at times over the weekend as a very unsettled spell begins, just as music fans start arriving for the Electric Picnic festival in Co Laois.

Any mist or fog will quickly clear this morning to leave a mostly dry and sunny day, however patchy cloud will bubble up through the middle of the day and may bring a few isolated showers.

Highest temperatures will range between 18C to 21C in light to moderate easterly breezes.

Tonight will start mostly dry with clear spells and patches of mist and fog. Cloud will increase during the night with some showery outbreaks of rain developing in the east later in the night.

Lowest temperatures will range between 8C to 14C, or a little cooler locally in the midwest in light, variable winds.

Friday will start mostly cloudy with scattered heavy showers in the east and showery outbreaks of rain in the west, while the best of the drier, brighter conditions will lie between, through the middle of the country.

Highest temperatures will range between 17C to 22C, in light variable breezes.

It will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain overnight, turning persistent and locally heavy at times.

Lowest temperatures will range between 8C to 11C in Munster and Connacht, but not falling below 12C to 15C in Ulster and Leinster, in light variable winds.

It will be a cloudy start on Saturday morning with rain persisting in part of Ulster and Leinster throughout the day, but sunny spells and showers push in to the south and west.

Highest temperatures will range between 14C to 18C, in light to moderate southeast or variable winds.

While there is still some uncertainty about the extent of how windy it may get on Saturday night and Sunday, generally It looks like wet and blustery conditions will extend from the south across the country on Saturday night with some heavy falls of rain at times.

Lowest temperatures will range between 8C to 13C generally as fresh and gusty southeasterly winds veer southwesterly later. Although it should be noted that winds may be stronger locally.

Rain, heavy at times will gradually clear northwards on Sunday morning, followed by sunny spells and a few showers in the afternoon.

Highest temperatures will range between 15C to 20C, warmest in the east, with fresh to strong and gusty cyclonic variable winds will become southerly and moderate during the afternoon.

Wet and blustery conditions will return on Sunday night clearing to showers from the south by morning.

It will remain mild with temperatures holding above 10C to 15C generally in moderate to fresh and gusty east to southeast winds.