Ireland weather: more spot flooding likely but warm temperatures to stay, Met Éireann forecasts

Aisling Browne from Tipperary with her Corgi Gwen enjoying the good weather at Sandycove beach last week. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Further thunderstorms are expected to lead to localised flooding in areas while temperatures remain high this week.

Today is expected to see sunny spells dominated by isolated showers, becoming more widespread in the afternoon and evening. Some of these showers are expected to turn heavy with thunderstorms and a possibility of localised flooding.

Some areas including Tralee in Co Kerry was badly hit by flooding over the weekend.

Temperatures are expected to remain warm, however, sitting around 18C to 22C in light to moderate southwest breezes.

Showers are expected to die off tonight with the exception of areas in the south and west coasts. Temperatures will stay mild, ranging between 11C to 14C in light southerly breezes, while mist is expected to develop in parts.

Tuesday will see the return of cloud and showers throughout the day, turning heavy in the afternoon and evening while thunderstorms are likely.

Temperatures will sit around the high teens and lows twenties, ranging from 18C to 21C.

These showers are expected to become more isolated in the evening with drier and clearer conditions developing. Some mist and fog are expected to follow.

Temperatures will range between 10C to 14C.

The best of the sunshine is expected to break out later in the day on Wednesday, with scattered showers throughout the day.

Temperatures will range between 18C to 22C, Met Éireann forecasts.

It will be mostly dry and clear overnight on with light patchy rain and cloud lingering in parts. Temperatures will drop slightly, ranging between 9C to 13C with light variable breezes.