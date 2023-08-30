Ireland weather: More rain on the way but Met Éireann forecasts sunny weekend ahead

It will be a dry morning across most of the country today but rain will spread to much of Connacht and Munster later, Met Éireann has said.

It will turn cloudier later in the day, bringing patchy rain to western and southwestern counties. Highest temperatures on Wednesday will range between 15C and 18C.

Rain will then extend to most areas tonight and become heavy in the south, reaching the northeast heading into the morning. Lowest temperatures between 9C and 13C.

On Thursday, rain will persist in the morning across Leinster and Ulster before clearing northeastwards.

There will be sunny spells and showers elsewhere with light to moderate winds. It will feel more humid on Thursday with high temperatures ranging between 17C and 21C.

Ireland's 7-day weather forecast - (29th of August - 5th of September)

Thursday night is predicted to be cloudy with scattered showers, some turning heavy. Mist and fog is expected into Friday morning.

“Some lingering fog patches at first on Friday. Quite widespread showers will develop, with heavy falls in places. There will be dry and bright intervals too. Highest temperatures of 18C to 20C with little wind,” Met Éireann said.

Showers will come to an end early on Friday night ahead of what is set to be a pleasant weekend. It will be mainly dry on Saturday with just some light showers, starting off with mist or fog before spells of sunshine later in the day.

The outlook for Sunday is “currently looking dry and mostly sunny”, meaning some fine back to school weather could be on the way for the weekend.