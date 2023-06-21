Ireland weather: more heavy downpours and thunderstorms possible today

Rain and thunder on the way today. Photo: Roger Jones

Met Éireann has said today will see a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, with the possibility of further thunderstorms.

The worst conditions will initially impact the west and north and but showers will become more widespread this afternoon, with heavy downpours and a few thunderstorms possible. This evening, showers will become confined to Munster and Leinster. Highest temperatures today will range from 18C to 22C.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

It comes as yesterday many parts of the country experienced flash floods, however, no weather warnings have been issued so far today.

Tonight will be mainly dry with clear spells, a few isolated showers and lowest temperatures of 8C to 13C.

The forecaster said there will be sunny spells tomorrow, with a good deal of dry weather and some well scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 19C to 23C are expected, in mostly light southerly breezes.

On Thursday night rain will develop in the west and spread eastwards to all areas. It will be very mild with temperatures of 13C to 16C.

Met Éireann said Friday will be mostly cloudy with spells of rain through the day, possibly heavy at times. Some brighter intervals will develop also. Highest temperatures will range from 19C to 23C.

Dublin hit by flash flooding after heavy rain

Friday night will be very mild with further spells of rain and temperatures of 15C to 17C.

The forecaster said Saturday will be warm with spells of rain or showers, heavy at times, and highest temperatures of 20C to 25C.

“Sunday will be a cooler, fresher day with sunshine and showers. Highest temperatures of 15C to 19C with moderate to fresh westerly breezes,” Met Éireann said.

“The early days of next week will continue unsettled with rain or showers at times.”