Ireland weather: mixture of rain and sunshine today as one area to be wettest, Met Éireann says

Members of the public brave the bad weather in Dublin's city centre last week. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

Wednesday will be another day of changeable weather with most of the country in for a mixture of rain and sunshine.

Cloud with light rain and drizzle will start in the south and southeast, spread across Leinster in the afternoon and clear eastwards by the evening, Met Éireann said.

A mixture of showers and bright spells is expected in the rest of the country with the heaviest showers in the northwest. Highest temperatures will range from 16 to 20 degrees.

7 Day Weather Forecast (22nd of August to 28th of August)

Tonight will be showery with light winds at first before clearing and turning calm later. Temperatures will cool to lows between 7 and 12 degrees overnight.

Thursday will start with isolated showers mainly in Ulster before more frequent showers extend to the northwest in the early afternoon and move southeastwards. Highest temperatures between 15 and 18 degrees.

“Scattered showers will mainly affect the north and west on Thursday night, with dry weather and clear spells across the rest of the country. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees with a light west to southwest wind,” Met Éireann said.

A mix of sunny spells and scattered showers has been forecast again for Friday ahead of rain and drizzle moving eastwards into the weekend.