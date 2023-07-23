Ireland weather: Met Éireann’s Status Yellow rain warning remains in place for 13 counties

Met Éireann’s Status Yellow rain warning remains in place this morning for 13 counties across the country.

The alert, which covers counties Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Louth, Meath, Westmeath, Leitrim, Mayo, Roscommon and Sligo, is valid until 11am.

The national forecaster said this will bring further spells of heavy rain at times with the potential for localised flooding.

Parts of Donegal were significantly impacted by flooding last night as businesses were forced to close their doors.

Severe flooding in Castlederg, Co Tyrone

Videos show water gushing down streets as a result of the heavy rainfall and many homes and businesses were flooded.

The Donegal Weather Channel said 50mm of rainfall was recorded. The council and local fire service tried to intervene to minimise the damage.

Meanwhile, today will be dull, damp and misty at first with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, heaviest and most persistent over the northern half of the country this morning.

A clearance to sunny spells and isolated showers will develop in the north and west later in the afternoon and evening.

However, it will continue to be wet in the south and east for much of the day with further spells of heavy rain.

Highest temperatures will range between 15C and 20C, mildest in the south and southeast, with mostly moderate northeasterly winds developing, fresher near coasts.

Monday will be a day of sunny spells and scattered light showers with plenty of dry intervals.

Some of the showers may turn heavy, most likely in the south and southeast, but they will become isolated in the evening.

Highest temperatures will range between 15C and 20C, coolest in the north and northwest with light to moderate northwest breezes.

It will turn more unsettled from midweek with widespread rain moving in from the west.

Tuesday will be mostly dry with sunny spells initially, but cloud and scattered showers will extend from the west through the morning.

Thicker cloud along with outbreaks of rain and drizzle will push in from the west through the afternoon and evening.

Highest temperatures will range between 16C and 19C in light to moderate westerly breezes.

Wednesday will be a wet, cloudy and blustery day with widespread rain, heavy in places with localised flooding possible.

A clearance to showers will follow from the west later. Highest temperatures will range between 17C and 19C or 20C with moderate to fresh southwesterly winds, strong on exposed coasts.

On Thursday, a mix of cloud and sunny spells with showers are expected though there will be plenty of dry intervals, especially later in the day.

Highest temperatures will range between 17C and 21C generally in mostly moderate westerly winds.