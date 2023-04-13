Ireland weather: Met Éireann warns of heavy rain and hail in places amid sunny spells

There will bring a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers today, some heavy with a chance of hail, Met Éireann has forecast.

There will be longer spells of rain in Ulster near north and northeast coasts.

Leinster will see some decent dry periods with highest temperatures between 9C and 12C with moderate to fresh west to northwest winds.

Early on Friday morning, the rain in the south will clear with the rest of the day bringing a mix of sunshine and showers.

They will be heaviest and most frequent over the northern half of the country with a chance of hail.

Highest temperatures will range between 9C and 12C with light to moderate northwesterly breezes.

Saturday will start off dry with some bright spells, cloud and outbreaks of rain will gradually extend northeastwards and will become light and patchy in the evening.

Highest temperatures will range between 10C and 13C with light to moderate southeasterly breezes.

Sunday will be mild and mostly cloudy with patchy light rain and drizzle.

Some bright intervals will develop through the day with highest temperatures between 13C and 17C with light to moderate south to southwest breezes.

Monday will be mostly cloudy, there will be a fair amount of dry weather and some passing light showers.

Highest temperatures will range between 14C and 17C with mostly light southerly breezes.

Tuesday will continue mild and mainly dry while Wednesday will be a bit cooler with a good deal of dry weather and a few showers.