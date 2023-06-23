Ireland weather: Met Éireann predicts ‘unsettled’ weekend – here’s where and when the rain will fall

Met Éireann has said there will be unsettled weather this weekend and into next week with rain and showers, possibly turning heavy at times.

The forecaster said today will be cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle, turning heavy at times. It will be warm and humid with highest temperatures of 19C to 23C.

It will stay generally cloudy and humid tonight with patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle, most frequent over the western half of the country. It will be very mild with temperatures not falling below 15C to 18C.

Saturday will be warm and humid. Most places will be dry with sunny spells breaking through in the morning and afternoon. However, there will be occasional patches of rain and drizzle, and a few showers in Ulster later on. Highest temperatures will range from 20C to 26C.

Saturday night will be cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle, turning heavier and more persistent in the west and southwest later in the night. It will be mild with temperatures not falling below 13C to 16C.

The forecaster said Sunday will be dull and wet to start the day with rain becoming widespread and some heavy or thundery downpours possible. The rain will clear eastwards later, with scattered showers and sunny spells following from the west. Highest temperatures of 17C in the west to 23C in the east are expected.

There will be a mix of clear spells and scattered showers on Sunday night. Cloud will thicken from the west later on. It will be a cooler night with lowest temperatures of 10C to 13C.

Met Éireann said Monday will be generally cloudy with scattered showers, but more persistent rain will spread from the west through the afternoon and evening. It will be a cooler day with highest temperatures of 15C to 18C.

The forecaster said Tuesday will be a cloudy and rather wet day with widespread outbreaks of rain, and some long dry spells in the southeast. It will be quite breezy too, with highest temperatures of 19C to 22C.

“Remaining unsettled for the remainder of the week as spells of rain and showers feed in from the Atlantic. Cooler with temperatures in the mid to high teens,” Met Éireann said.