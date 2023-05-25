Ireland weather: Met Éireann predicts sunny spells to continue into next week

The best of the sunshine will feature later today, likely in the south. Picture: Getty Images

The good weather is set to continue as high pressure continues to bring sunny spells and highs of 22C, according to Met Éireann.

It will be largely dry today, cloud cover will vary, it will be quite cloudy at times in many places but there will be spells of sunshine too.

The best of the sunshine will feature later today, likely in the south.

Highest temperatures will range between 17C and 22C generally, warmest in the south, but a little cooler in north Ulster with light or moderate northerly breezes.

It will be another dry day on Friday with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. Highest temperatures will range between 17C and 22C with a light northeasterly breeze.

The national forecaster said high pressure will continue to dominate our weather generating mild and dry conditions over the coming days.

It will be cloudy at times on Saturday with the odd shower possible. Mostly dry overall though, with occasional sunny breaks too.

There will be light to moderate northwest breezes with highest temperatures ranging between 16C and 21C or 22C, warmest in the south and southeast with the best of sunshine likely here.

It will be somewhat cooler on Sunday with highs ranging from 14C in the north to around 19C in the south.

There will also be some cloud with sunny spells, becoming mostly sunny later in the afternoon with just light northeast breezes.

Current indications suggest that it will be sunny on Monday with highest temperatures between 17C and 20C or 21C.

It will be warmest over the western half of the country and coolest along the eastern coast with a light to moderate easterly wind.

High pressure will persist through much of next week with little change in our weather.

Temperatures for most areas will be around 20C or a little above. Cooler along the east coast due to an easterly airflow.