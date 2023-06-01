Ireland weather: Met Éireann predicts highs of 25C as warm spell continues

Temperatures are set to reach 25C in parts today as the spell of good weather continues across the country.

Met Éireann said it will be mostly sunny today, with any mist clearing this morning.

Cloud will build at times across parts of Ulster and Connacht and highest temperatures will range between 19C and 25C generally, though once again, light to moderate easterly winds will keep it a little cooler for eastern coastal areas.

Ireland's 7-day weather forecast (29th of May - 4th of June)

The Solar UV Index will be quite high today, so people are advised to ensure they protect themselves by wearing suncream, seeking shade, staying hydrated and wearing sunglasses.

Met Éireann said this is a prolonged warm, settled spell with a high pressure dominating and is set to continue over the bank holiday weekend and right through the first week in June.

It will be warm and sunny for Friday outside of some possible cloud building across Ulster.

Highest temperatures will range between 18C and 24C or 25C, all the while a little cooler though along Irish Sea coasts. Winds will be light to moderate northeast or variable.

Saturday will be another largely sunny and dry day with just scattered cloud.

It will be somewhat cloudy to begin in northern parts, clearing in the afternoon with highest temperatures of 18C and 23C, with just light easterly or variable winds.

There will be a clear sunny start to Sunday with variable cloud possibly developing over the western half of the country later on in the day, before clearing again in the late evening.

Highest temperatures will range between 18C and 25C with just light easterly or variable winds.

Little change is expected in the forecast with high pressure positioned near Ireland bringing a continuation of the sunny settled weather.

Afternoon highs will generally range between 18C and 25C, warmest further west, away from Irish Sea coasts in mostly light easterly breezes.